Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 6: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's Romance Action Thriller Mints This Amount

The action-thriller Dacoit is currently withstanding the weekday test during its theatrical run. The box office journey for the film completes its sixth day in theaters. After a relatively positive opening weekend fueled by early hype, the film is now navigating the predictable mid-week slowly.

Dacoit - Box Office Collection Day 6

With the day 6 currently going on, Sacnilk reports that Dacoit has collected Rs 0.62 crore across 2,333 shows so far. This pushes the total India gross collections to Rs 30.42 crore. Meanwhile, the total domestic net collections stand at Rs 26.12 crore.

The film opened with a positive response as it collected Rs 6.55 crore on its opening day, which was a Friday. However, the figures were expected to spike up following its opening weekend, but Saturday and Sunday reported similar numbers.

Saturday, being the second day at the box office, collected Rs 6.85 crore while Sunday locked in Rs 6.40 crore. With a total opening weekend collection of about Rs 13.25 crore, the film slowed down during the weekdays.

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The first Monday saw a significant dip in numbers as it collected only Rs 2.70 crore. Picking up the pace, Tuesday saw a slight jump as it collected Rs 3.00 crore.

Language-Wise Breakdown - Day 6

Dacoit is a Hindi-Telugu bilingual action thriller. This means both Hindi and Telugu are the driving forces for the film. As per Sacnilk reports, day 6 has collected Rs 0.18 crore as of now from Hindi language across 1,229 shows. Meanwhile, the Telugu language has contributed Rs 0.44 crore from 1,104 shows.

Occupancy - Day 6

Telugu language leading in collections has reported an overall occupancy of 15.58%. The morning shows saw an average occupancy of 12.85% while the afternoon shows reported 17.85%. The evening and night shows are yet to happen.

The Hindi language saw low occupancies as it reported only 7.31% overall occupancy. The morning shows saw 4.54% occupancy while the afternoon ones are currently reported at 10.08%.

Hyderabad leads the chart with 388 shows in the Telugu language. Bengaluru reported 249 shows, while Vizag-Visakhapatnam is hosting 102 shows.

In Hindi-language, the National Capital Region (NCR) tops with 245 shows, whereas Mumbai has 144 shows running.

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Dacoit

A man betrayed by his significant other and stripped of his freedom returns to reclaim his life through violence. His hunt for her leads him deep into a chaotic crime scene, where every robbery connects their stories.

Cast

Dacoit is directed by Shaneil Deo, who also co-wrote the story. The film features Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur as the main leads. The cast also includes Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, and Atul Kulkarni.

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