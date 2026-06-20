Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor's Biggest Opener Post Kabir Singh; Check Earnings

Shahid Kapoor has added another notable opener to his box office record as Cocktail 2 began its theatrical journey on a promising note. The romantic drama, which hit cinemas on June 19, earned an estimated Rs 13.50 crore net in India on its first day, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

While the film could not surpass the opening-day figures of Shahid's blockbuster Kabir Singh, it comfortably secured the position of the actor's second-biggest opener. Kabir Singh had debuted with nearly Rs 20 crore and eventually emerged as one of the biggest hits of Shahid's career with a domestic collection of around Rs 279 crore.

Occupancy Improves Through The Day

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 witnessed a gradual rise in audience turnout as the day progressed. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.04% across 10,458 shows nationwide.

The morning began on a modest note with occupancy of 11.08%. However, footfalls improved during the afternoon shows, which registered 21.38 percent occupancy. Evening screenings climbed further to 23.69 percent before the film recorded its best response during night shows at 37.62 percent.

Among the major centres, Mumbai reported occupancy of 19.7 percent from 745 shows, while Delhi-NCR registered 16.3 percent occupancy across 1,199 screenings.

Competition At Box Office

The film's opening gains added significance as it arrived in a crowded theatrical market, facing competition from releases such as Bandar, Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, and Hollywood horror film Obsession.

Despite the competition, the film managed to attract audiences, particularly during evening and night shows.

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Shahid Reacts To 'A' Certificate

Ahead of the film's release, Shahid Kapoor also addressed the Central Board of Film Certification's decision to award the movie an Adult (A) certificate.

"There is nothing in this film that audiences could find objectionable. I know we have received an A certificate, and I am still trying to figure out why. I didn't understand it myself," Shahid said during a fan interaction.

He added, "This is the story of three people, and it is a film that can be watched with everyone. I hope you walk out with a big smile, reflecting on life."

About Cocktail 2

Bringing a fresh set of characters to the Cocktail franchise, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, supported by Pulkit Sharma and Tiku Talsania.

Written by Luv Ranjan and directed by Homi Adajania, the film now looks to build on its opening weekend momentum.

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