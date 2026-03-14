Salman Khan, Rekha, Aamir Khan Attend Sooraj Barjatya's Daughter Eesha's Grand Wedding Reception

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya hosted a grand wedding reception for his daughter Eesha Barjatya and her husband Abhishek Kothari in Mumbai on March 12, turning the evening into a glamorous gathering of Bollywood celebrities. Held at the JW Marriott in Juhu, the celebration turned into a star-filled evening as celebrities gathered to congratulate the newlyweds and celebrate with the Barjatya family.

The evening began with Sooraj Barjatya posing for photographs alongside the bride and groom. Eesha Barjatya looked elegant in a contemporary silver-toned saree, while Abhishek Kothari complemented her look in a navy blue three-piece suit. The couple greeted guests and posed for pictures as the celebrations got underway.

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Several Bollywood stars attended the reception, making it a star-studded affair. Salman Khan, who has worked with Sooraj Barjatya in iconic films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath-Saath Hain, was among the biggest names present. He arrived in a stylish blue suit paired with a black tie, greeting photographers before entering the venue.

Veteran actress Rekha added a touch of timeless elegance to the event. She appeared in a shimmering gold silk saree, accessorised with heavy traditional jewellery and a classic maang tikka. Rekha also interacted warmly with photographers as she arrived.

Aamir Khan attended the reception with his son Junaid Khan. While Aamir opted for a tailored navy suit and tie, Junaid chose a navy bandhgala paired with a white churidar and sandals.

Salman Khan.

Photo Credit: PTI

Among the other notable guests was Rani Mukerji, who looked graceful in a pastel green traditional outfit with delicate embroidery, styled with a matching dupatta and elegant earrings, and Sonali Bendre looked beautiful in an orange ethnic suit.

Veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher arrived together and posed for photographs. While Kher wore a cream embroidered kurta with a sleeveless jacket and sneakers, Kapoor stood out in a floral-printed kurta with black trousers and sunglasses.

Actress Sharvari Wagh, who will soon appear in the upcoming film Alpha, attended the celebration wearing a pastel pink and green lehenga paired with traditional jewellery and a matching potli bag.

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Other notable attendees included Sachin Tendulkar, Rakesh Roshan, Boman Irani, Sunny Deol, Shaan, Vicky Kaushal, Tabu, Sonu Soon, Jayantilal Gada, Amrita Rao, Neena Gupta, Boney Kapoor, musician Himesh Reshammiya, and actors Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane

The reception turned into a memorable evening filled with warm wishes, stylish appearances and celebrations as members of the film fraternity gathered to celebrate the special occasion with the Barjatya family.

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