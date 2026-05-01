Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 15: Akshay Kumar's Horror-Comedy Gains Momentum Ahead Of Third Weekend - Check Details

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla is maintaining a steady run after completing two weeks at the box office. The horror-comedy has gained positive word-of-mouth, which has helped the film collect modest figures during the weekdays.

Bhooth Bangla - Box Office Collection Day 15

As per early estimates from Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla has collected Rs 2.34 crore across 2,845 shows, on Day 15. With the numbers still coming in, the total india net collections of the film are currently valued at Rs 130.49 crore. Meanwhile, the total gross collections of India are reported as Rs 154.91 crore.

Occupancy - Day 15

On Day 15, the overall occupancy so far is reported as 11.69%. The morning shows, as is expected during weekdays, reported 11.69%. However, with the weekend coming up, the afternoon shows witnessed a huge surge and recorded an impressive occupancy of 31.85%. With high figures like these and the end of the week, the evening and night shows are expected to bring positive occupancy rates as well.

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Region-wise Breakdown

National Capital Region (NCR), with 313 shows, recorded an occupancy of 11.0%. Ahmedabad, currently with 188 shows, saw a low occupancy rate of only 4.0%. Meanwhile, regions like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune have contributed well with over 20% of occupancy rates. However, regions like Surat, Kolkata, and Jaipur have recorded low occupancy rates over a limited number of shows.

Box Office Journey So Far

The film opened with Rs 3.75 crore on April 16. With the theatrical run starting from April 17, the film opened big with Rs 12.25 crore. With the massive pre-release hype and strong marketing, the opening weekend jumped to Rs 19 crore on Saturday and Rs 23 crore on Sunday.

Following a major weekday dip, the first Monday quickly dropped to Rs 6.75 crore. However, with steady and decent numbers throughout, Week 1 wrapped up with Rs 84.40 crore.

After a slow start during the first week, the film saw a major jump in collections during its second weekend. The movie earned Rs 12.50 crore on the second Sunday, following a solid Rs 10.75 crore on Saturday. Continuing the weekday drop, the film closed its Week 2 collections at Rs 43.75 crore.

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Key Factors

Positive word-of-mouth has been a primary growth driver for the film, which is now attracting repeat audiences. Additionally, the highly-anticipated reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years has been a major factor behind the massive hype.

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