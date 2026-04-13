Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Asha Bhosle Funeral: Asha Parekh, Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Tabu Pay Homage To Legendary Singer — See Photos

Asha Bhosle's mortal remains, draped in the national flag, were laid in Lower Parel. Notables including Sachin Tendulkar and Asha Parekh paid respects.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Asha Bhosle Funeral: Asha Parekh, Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Tabu Pay Homage To Legendary Singer — See Photos
Asha Bhosle's mortal remains were draped in the national flag
Photo: NDTV Profit

Veteran actor Asha Parekh, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, and several film and political personalities visited legendary singer Asha Bhosle's residence here on Monday morning to pay their tributes to her mortal remains. A sombre atmosphere enveloped the premises as admirers, many with folded hands and moist eyes, paid their respects to Bhosle's mortal remains, reflecting the deep void left by her passing.

The 92-year-old singer, who enthralled generations with her wide range of memorable songs over seven decades, passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Her mortal remains, draped in the national flag, were placed in the lobby of her Lower Parel residence from 11 am on Monday, as a steady stream of mourners arrived to offer their tributes.

The family members were inconsolable as the solemn notes of the police band filled the air.

Veteran actor Asha Parekh, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, Maharashtra ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha paid homage and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Asha Parekh

Asha Parekh pays tribute to Asha Bhosle
Photo Credit: (Photo: NDTV Profit)

Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar

Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar
Photo Credit: (Photo: NDTV Profit)

A sombre atmosphere enveloped the premises as admirers

A sombre atmosphere enveloped the premises as admirers
Photo Credit: (Photo: NDTV Profit)

Actors Tabu, Riteish Deshmukh and NCP leader Praful Patel also paid respects to the late singer. Tight police security was deployed around the premises.

Tabu

Tabu
Photo Credit: (Photo: NDTV Profit)

The funeral will be held at Shivaji Park in Dadar at 4 pm with state honours.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Mankind Pharma Expects Price Hikes Within A Month Due To Oil Shock From Iran War

Mankind Pharma Expects Price Hikes Within A Month Due To Oil Shock From Iran War

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source