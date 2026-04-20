Anne Hathaway Named 'World's Most Beautiful' Star 2026 By People Magazine — See Stunning Cover

Hollywood A-lister Anne Hathaway has been chosen as People magazine's World's Most Beautiful star for 2026. The 43-year-old actress is on the cover of the special issue, which was revealed on April 20, 2026. This honour celebrates both her inner beauty and her glowing confidence.

People magazine's annual 'World's Most Beautiful' celebrates inner and outer beauty. Hathaway joins a list of past stars like Beyoncé, Jennifer Aniston, and Sofia Vergara. In the cover story, she opens up about self-love, feeling more vibrant than ever, and her co-stars.

In a beautiful series of photographs posted by People on Instagram, the caption read, "Anne Hathaway is PEOPLE's 2026 #WorldsMostBeautiful cover star. After years of being her own toughest critic, she is letting go of the idea of perfection — which has only made her more vibrant, confident and in demand. ✨ That's all. ✨"

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Anne Hathaway On The Devil Wears Prada Co-Stars

During her interview, Hathaway looked back at some of her iconic roles. Talking about the return to Devil Wears Prada along with her co-stars Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci, Anne described it as “beautiful and joyful.”

She also added on to say, "Sometimes you're like, ‘I wish I could go back to that moment knowing what I know now.' So for me, this was the chance to actually be with the same people again, step back into that world, but with a little bit more perspective."

Speaking about her co-stars, she added, "Emily Blunt is such a dream of a human being. Stanley is so funny and quick, and Meryl, I don't talk about how much I revere her to her, but I do. She's someone I admire. Someone who defines how it's done. Somebody who is just living greatness and never rests on that laurel, but is always pushing herself to expand as an artist. She's unbelievable."

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.

Anne Hathaway On The Dark Knight Rises

As Hathaway took up the role of Catwoman, she describes how Christopher Nolan wanted her to do all her stunts. She also opened up about how she disliked how the focus was mainly on her weight loss rather than the strength, effort, and preparation put behind it.

Anne Hathaway On Her Husband

The actress gave a lot of credit to her husband, Adam Shulman. They have been married for 13 years and have two children. Anne called him her "dream partner" and said his support, especially this year, made him an extraordinary person she's ever met.

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About Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway has received several honours, including an Academy Award (Oscar), a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a BAFTA award. 2026 is supposedly one of the busiest years for the actress as she has films lined up. Her projects for 2026 alone include Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street, and Verity.

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