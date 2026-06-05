'Health Debt Trap' Hitting Indians, Over 40% Link Financial Goals To Mental Stress: Survey

Financial ambitions are emerging as a major source of stress for urban Indians, with 41% of respondents saying efforts to achieve their financial goals are negatively affecting their mental and overall well-being, according to the India Health Quotient 2026 survey by ManipalCigna Health Insurance.

The study found that financial well-being scored 62 out of 100, the lowest among the five dimensions of health assessed—physical, mental, financial, occupational and social. Researchers described financial health as the source of trade-offs that spill over into every other aspect of life.

The survey identified what it called a “Health Debt Trap”, where financial pressures and health concerns reinforce each other. Around 40% of respondents said managing stress and anxiety was hurting their physical health, while 36% said spending on staying healthy, including quality food, supplements and medical check-ups, was creating financial strain.

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“Financial stress reduces physical health. Reduced physical health then costs money to fix through better food, supplements, checkups and treatment,” the report said. “At the same time, the push to stay financially on track squeezes social time, and social obligations add their own costs and pressures.”

The findings come despite Indians placing a high priority on financial preparedness. The survey showed that saving or investing regularly for future goals and major purchases, budgeting and managing expenses, and preparing financially for children's future needs were among the top financial priorities.

However, respondents reported weaker preparedness in areas such as maintaining an emergency fund, covering major medical expenses for parents and planning for retirement.

“Financial health is where the need to improve is felt most,” the report said. “At 62/100, India is planning ahead but not always prepared for surprises.”

The study also highlighted age-related pressures. Nearly half of Indians below the age of 50 ranked covering parents' medical expenses among their top financial priorities, underscoring the growing burden on the working-age population.

Overall, the India Health Quotient stood at 65 out of 100, placing urban India in the “good” category. However, the report noted that finances are increasingly becoming a drag on overall well-being, with stress and money worries emerging as key factors affecting both physical and mental health.

The India Health Quotient 2026 survey was commissioned by ManipalCigna Health Insurance and conducted by YouGov India among 2,600 urban Indians across 16 cities.

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