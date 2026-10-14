"Incomes Are Eroding": Lawyer Exposes The Burden Of Rising Rents

Imagine working every day but still struggling to afford a housing and save money for the future. This is becoming a harsh reality for many working professionals as rents continue to rise. A lawyer from Turkey recently highlighted this problem on social media after looking for apartments with her older sister.

Taking to X, Seda Aylin explained that she recently found that “Even the most affordable rent is 20,000 TL, and my sister's income is 35,000 TL. After rent, she's left with 15,000 TL in hand. Groceries, bills, transportation, clothes, healthcare…”

This left the lawyer questioning, “What's she supposed to eat and drink with that? Rents have absolutely skyrocketed. You work and earn, but you're getting crushed under the rent. Under these conditions, how is she supposed to make ends meet, save up, build a future?”

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“This isn't just my sister's story. It's the reality for millions who are working but crushed under rent, unable to build a future. Even as rents rise nominally, incomes are eroding at the same pace, so the gap widens every month.”

For millions of people, having a job is no longer enough to escape poverty because their earnings do not cover basic living costs. A report by Shelter, based on a YouGov survey, found that one in three low income earners had borrowed money to pay their rent. Some asked family members or friends for help, while others used credit cards or short term loans.

The report also found that 70% of people on low incomes were struggling to pay their rent or had already missed the payment date.

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As per the survey, nearly 100,000 tenants borrowed money from their parents and agreed to pay it back, while 91,000 received help from other relatives or friends. Around 57,000 people took loans from banks and another 42,000 turned to payday loans.

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