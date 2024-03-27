Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO: How To Check Allotment Status

The allotment status of Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, March 27.

On the last day of subscription for the SME IPO, the total subscription reached 12.21 times, with the 'Others' investor category subscribing 12.80 times, and retail investors subscribing 11.57 times.

The bidding for the Rs 25.80 crore IPO that began on March 21 ended on Tuesday, March 26. The IPO was a fresh issue of 30 lakh fresh shares priced at Rs 86 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1600 shares.