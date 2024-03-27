Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO: How To Check Allotment Status
The allotment status of Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, March 27.
On the last day of subscription for the SME IPO, the total subscription reached 12.21 times, with the 'Others' investor category subscribing 12.80 times, and retail investors subscribing 11.57 times.
The bidding for the Rs 25.80 crore IPO that began on March 21 ended on Tuesday, March 26. The IPO was a fresh issue of 30 lakh fresh shares priced at Rs 86 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1600 shares.
Investors can check the Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO allotment status on the official website of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, the registrar for the issue.
How to check Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Vishwas Agri Seeds Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary Id, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO will be listed on NSE SME on Monday, April 1, 2024. (tentative listing date)
IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Thursday, March 21.
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, March 26.
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, March 27.
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, March 28.
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, March 28.
Listing Date: Monday, April 1.
About Vishwas Agri Seeds Limited
Vishwas Agri Seeds Limited was founded in 2013, the core business of the organisation is processing and supplying seeds to farmers through the distribution network. Based in Gujarat, they sell seeds for various crops like groundnut, soybean, and vegetables like tomatoes and onions. Vishwas Agri Seeds Limited's commercial operations of seed processing unit along with warehouse & cold storage facility is located in Bavla, Ahmedabad.