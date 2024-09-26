Thinking Hats IPO: Check Latest GMP And Day Two Subscription Status

The initial public offering of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd. has been subscribed over 33 times so far on Thursday, its second day of bidding. The IPO was subscribed 17.31 times on Wednesday.

The NSE SME offering is an entirely fresh issue of 34.29 lakh shares aimed at raising Rs 15.09 crore. The company has fixed the IPO price band in the range of Rs 42 to Rs 44 per share.

Retail investors can participate in the Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO with a minimum lot size of 3,000 shares, totalling an investment of Rs 132,000.

The subscription window for Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO will close on September 27.

Mas Services Limited is the registrar for Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO whereas Horizon Financial Pvt. is the book-running lead manager for the issue. The market maker for the NSE SME issue is Giriraj Stock Broking.

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions shares will list on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, tentatively on October 3.