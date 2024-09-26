Thinking Hats IPO: Check Latest GMP And Day Two Subscription Status
The subscription window for Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO will close on September 27.
The initial public offering of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd. has been subscribed over 33 times so far on Thursday, its second day of bidding. The IPO was subscribed 17.31 times on Wednesday.
The NSE SME offering is an entirely fresh issue of 34.29 lakh shares aimed at raising Rs 15.09 crore. The company has fixed the IPO price band in the range of Rs 42 to Rs 44 per share.
Retail investors can participate in the Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO with a minimum lot size of 3,000 shares, totalling an investment of Rs 132,000.
Mas Services Limited is the registrar for Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO whereas Horizon Financial Pvt. is the book-running lead manager for the issue. The market maker for the NSE SME issue is Giriraj Stock Broking.
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions shares will list on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, tentatively on October 3.
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO Day 2 Subscription Status
The IPO was subscribed 34.56 times as of 12:41 p.m. on Thursday.
Qualified institutional buyers: 10.03 times.
Non-institutional investors: 13.51 times.
Retail investors: 47.44 times.
Thinking Hats IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions was Rs 30 as of 11:57 a.m., implying a 68.18% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 74 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
About Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions
Incorporated in 2013, Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions is a concept development, event design and production company specialising in live events, corporate, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), social and virtual events. The company is also engaged in OTT content production and experiential marketing.
The company entered the OTT content production space in 2019. It also makes short films for YouTube and corporate events movies.
The company plans to use the money raised via the public issue to settle its existing debts. A portion of the money raised via the issue may be used to meet the company's working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.