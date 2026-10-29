Woman Attempts To Throw Purse At Bombay HC Judge During Eviction Case, Faces Contempt

The Bombay High Court initiated contempt proceedings against a woman who allegedly attempted to throw her purse towards a judge after an adverse order in a long-running eviction dispute involving her family on Tuesday.

The incident took place during a hearing before Justice Madhav Jamdar, who criticised the woman's conduct and stressed that litigants must maintain courtroom decorum. The woman later submitted a written apology, but the court indicated that further action would follow. The woman was identified as Minder Gurmit Singh Thukral in the court proceedings.

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Thukral allegedly began crying and shouting after the court passed an order against her family. She then attempted to throw her purse towards Justice Jamdar before stopping herself from completing the act, NDTV reported.

The judge summoned High Court police personnel who escorted her out of the courtroom. He then strongly condemned the behaviour and emphasised that the courtroom decorum cannot be disregarded simply because of an unfavourable ruling.

"What kind of conduct was this? Do the litigants think they can do anything they wish to, with the court? Just because some order is passed against you doesn't mean you will behave in such a manner... you need to maintain the decorum of the court...Let a strong message be sent to the litigants... This court will never pass any order in fear or favour..." Justice Jamdar said, Live Law reported.

The incident took place during proceedings in a long running eviction dispute involving property owner Onkar Singh Kalra and tenant Tarlok Singh Thukral. According to court proceedings, the Thukral family had allegedly re-entered and occupied the property illegally after a 2009 eviction decree was executed in April 2025.

"Prima facie I am satisfied that the conduct of these respondents amounts to interference in the administration of justice," Justice Jamdar recorded in the order as reported by the Indian Express.

During the proceedings, the Thukral family stated that it would hand over possession of the premises on Thursday, October 29. The High Court appointed a Court Receiver to oversee the handover and directed that, if possession was not handed over by 7 pm on Thursday, the receiver could take physical possession with police assistance and transfer it to the property owners.

The contempt proceedings regarding the respondents' conduct, including the purse incident, were scheduled for further hearing on Friday, October 30.

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