Who Is Rupali Chakankar? Maharashtra Women's Panel Chief In Focus Amid 'Astrologer' Ashok Kharat's Arrest

Maharashtra State Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar has come under political fire following the arrest of self-styled astrologer Ashok Kharat in a rape and exploitation case, with opposition leaders questioning her alleged links to him.

The controversy has erupted after photos surfaced on social media allegedly showing Rupali Chakankar with accused rapist and self-styled astrologer Ashok Kharat.

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Kharat, a former Merchant Navy officer who later became known as a numerologist and astrologer, was arrested by the Nashik Crime Branch earlier this week. He is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 35-year-old woman over three years and exploiting several others under the guise of spiritual practices.

Police have recovered video clips and other key evidence, and he has been remanded to custody till March 24. The controversy deepened after photos surfaced, and reports that she was associated with the Shree Ishaneshwar Mahadev Temple Trust, where Kharat is chairman. Opposition leaders have claimed she had taken part in rituals conducted by him.

शिवनिका संस्थान ट्रस्ट हे महादेव देवस्थानचे ट्रस्ट असून काहीवेळा तिथे सामाजिक कार्यक्रम साजरे होतात, त्यामुळे सामाजिक कामांच्या निमित्ताने आम्ही अनेक जण ट्रस्टच्या कामाशी जोडले गेले होतो.ज्यात समाजातील अनेक प्रतिष्ठित व्यक्ती आहेत.कॅप्टन खरात यांच्या वैयक्तिक आयुष्य किंवा… — Rupali Chakankar (@ChakankarSpeaks) March 18, 2026

Chakankar is a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and also heads its women's wing. She has been serving as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women's Commission, a body tasked with protecting women's rights and addressing complaints related to crimes against women.

Opposition leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress members, have demanded her resignation. Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare alleged that Chakankar was influenced by Kharat and called for a deeper probe. Social activist Anjali Damania also sought her removal, warning of protests if no action is taken.

Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati has also asked Chakankar to step down, while Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut questioned who was “protecting” her.

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Responding to the allegations, Chakankar said she had no knowledge of Kharat's personal life or the accusations against him. In a statement posted on social media, she said she has full faith in the police investigation and expects a fair inquiry.

While the criminal investigation into Ashok Kharat continues, the political pressure on the state government to take action against the Women's Commission chief shows no signs of waning.

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