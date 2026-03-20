Who Is Captian Kharat? Influential Astrologer Held For Obscene Videos And Rape Case

Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed ‘godman', numerologist and well-known astrologer, has been arrested by the Nashik Crime Branch for allegedly raping a woman and exploiting several others under the guise of spirituality, police said.

The accused, also known as "Captain", is a former Merchant Navy officer who later built a strong reputation as an astrologer. He was widely known in influential circles and claimed to have spiritual powers. According to police, he used this image to gain the trust of women seeking help for personal problems.

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The case came to light after a woman filed a complaint alleging that Kharat influenced her with his performance of big rituals, occult practices, and claims of possessing divine powers. After she started trusting him, he reportedly drugged her with intoxicants mixed in food and water, hypnotised her, and repeatedly sexually assaulted her between November 2022 and December 2025.

The victim endured the abuse for nearly three years before approaching the police.

Investigators say he would allegedly use fear to control his victims. In some cases, he warned women about harm to their families, including threats about the death of their husbands, to silence them and prevent them from speaking out.

Police have also confiscated a pen drive containing 58 obscene video clips. Investigators believe that the video clips may contain footage of multiple victims, including some high-profile individuals. The material has been sent for forensic examination.

Further investigation revealed that hidden cameras were installed at his premises. These recordings were allegedly used to blackmail victims and keep them under control.

The accused was arrested in a planned operation at his farmhouse on Tuesday. The court has sent him to police custody while the investigation continues.

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The Maharashtra government has also set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case in detail, indicating the seriousness of the allegations.

Officials say they are examining the recovered videos and documents to identify other possible victims and establish the full extent of the case.

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