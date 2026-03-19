Who Is Ravi Mittal? IAS Officer Appointed As Deputy Secretary At PMO

IAS officer Ravi Mittal has been appointed as Deputy Secretary at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday, an official statement said. Mittal is from batch 2016 of the Chhattisgarh cadre.

The appointment letter by the Department of Personnel & Training (Office of the Establishment Officer), read, Mittal as Deputy Secretary for a tenure of four years. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Ravi Mittal, IAS (CG:2016), presently in the cadre, as Deputy Secretary, Prime Minister's Office for a tenure of four years from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier," read the statement.

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The Deputy Secretary position in the PMO is considered one of the prestigious roles in central assignments as it involves the responsibility of coordination with ministries and work on flagship schemes, strategic governance, and policy-making.

Who is Ravi Mittal?

Ravi Mittal was born on June 13, 1993, in Uttar Pradesh. He was Jashpur's former district collector and district magistrate (DM).

Mittal pursued a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from Maulana Azad Medical College, and after that he opted for a Master's degree in Public Management at Jawaharlal Nehru University between 2016 and 2018.

He transitioned to central deputation from his dual roles in Chhattisgarh, where he served as both the Commissioner of Public Relations and the Chief Executive Officer of Samvad.

Mittal was serving at the Chief Minister's Secretariat as a Joint Secretary in Chhattisgarh as of August 2025. He earlier handled rural administration as CEO of Zila Panchayat in Mahasamund and in Raipur.

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In 2017, during his early days in the bureaucracy, he was posted at Rajnandgaon, where he was appointed in the Land Revenue Department. And, in 2018, Mittal served in the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change in Delhi as Assistant Secretary.

Following a three-month tenure in Delhi, Mittal returned to Chhattisgarh to serve as the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) in the Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department in Jashpur, according to IANS. During his time there, he actively promoted digital literacy among students in Jashpur's rural areas.

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