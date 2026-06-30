West Bengal: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Haldia Refinery, Several Workers Injured

A massive fire broke out in a naphtha-carrying pipeline at the Haldia Refinery in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district in the early hours of Tuesday, leaving several workers injured, with some reported to be in critical condition.

The blaze erupted between 4 a.m. and 4.30 a.m.

Videos of the incident showed towering orange flames shooting up into the pre-dawn sky alongside the refinery's railway tracks, with thick black smoke billowing upward and drifting across the area.

In one visual, the fire appears as a dense, churning fireball rising several storeys high against the refinery's silhouetted structures and storage tanks in the background. Power transmission towers and overhead electric lines running along the railway track are seen standing close to the flames, with the fire visibly intensifying near the base of the pipeline.

Firefighting personnel and refinery workers, several dressed in high-visibility gear and helmets, were seen rushing toward the site to battle the blaze.

Footage showed teams training water hoses directly onto the fire from the railway track, with jets of water arcing toward the flames as plumes of grey-white smoke mixed with the fire's orange glow. Pipelines running along the ground in the foreground of the visuals indicated the broader pipeline network at the refinery complex that runs through the area.

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Several workers who sustained burn injuries during the incident were rushed to Haldia Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment, with news agencies reporting that some of the injured were in critical condition.

The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known, and authorities said further investigation was needed to determine what triggered the blaze in the naphtha pipeline. Officials indicated that more details regarding the extent of the damage to the refinery infrastructure were still awaited.

The Haldia Refinery is one of the major oil refining and petrochemical hubs in eastern India.

Naphtha, a highly flammable petroleum product used as a feedstock in refining processes, poses significant fire risk when pipelines carrying it are breached or develop leaks.

Emergency responders remained at the site through the morning hours as firefighting operations continued. More details are awaited.

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