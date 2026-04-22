West Bengal Elections Phase 1: Date, Polling Timings — How To Find Name In Voter List, Documents Required

West Bengal will go to polls for the first phase of its 2026 Assembly elections on April 23, with voting scheduled in 152 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts.

More than 8,000 booths have been identified as super-sensitive for the first phase, with enhanced deployment of central forces, surveillance teams and quick response units.

With campaigning now over, political parties have made their final push, and a 48-hour silence period is in effect ahead of polling day.

Polling Timings

Voting will be held from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with authorities expecting a significant turnout. Voters are advised to reach polling stations early to avoid queues, especially in densely populated areas.

As per official data, a total of 3,60,77,171 electors are eligible to vote in this phase. This includes 1,84,99,496 male voters, 1,75,77,210 female voters, and 465 third-gender electors.

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Regions Covered in Phase 1

The first phase spans key regions including north Bengal districts such as Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar, along with areas in Jangalmahal, Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur, and parts of Birbhum and Murshidabad.

How To Check Your Name In Voter List

Voters are advised to verify their names in the electoral roll before heading to the polling booth.

This can be done online via the Election Commission website or through voter helpline services. The voter slip is helpful, it is not mandatory.

Documents Required At Polling Booth

Voters must carry a valid identity proof to cast their vote.

The Voter ID card (EPIC) is the primary document, though alternatives such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, driving licence, bank passbook with photograph, or a government-issued ID are also accepted.

Step-By-Step Voting Process

Upon arrival at the polling station, voters must verify their details, present ID proof, and undergo ink marking before casting their vote on the EVM. The VVPAT system allows voters to verify their vote.

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Dos And Don'ts For Voters

Voters should follow instructions issued by polling officials, maintain queue discipline, and ensure they carry valid ID.

They must avoid displaying political symbols, carrying mobile phones inside booths, or engaging in any prohibited activity such as photography or inducement.

Security Tightened Across Polling Stations

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure free and fair elections. More than 44,000 polling booths are under CCTV surveillance, with continuous monitoring.

Officials have warned that any disruption could lead to repolling.

Final Checklist Before Voting

Voters should confirm their name on the list, carry valid ID, know their polling booth location, and adhere to all guidelines to ensure a smooth voting experience.

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