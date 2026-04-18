Watch: AC Sleeper Bus Catches Fire In Hyderabad's KPHB Area, Passengers Escape

A private AC sleeper bus was gutted in a fire incident in the KPHB area near Hyderabad late on Friday night, with all 20 passengers safely evacuated and no injuries reported, The Siasat Daily reported.

The bus, operated by Sri Durga Maheshwari Travels, was travelling from Miyapur towards SR Nagar and was scheduled to continue its journey to Palakollu in Andhra Pradesh. There were 20 passengers on board at the time of the incident.



According to reports, the fire was first noticed at around 11 pm when the bus was nearing the Padmavathi Plaza bus stop in KPHB. Flames were seen coming from the driver's cabin, indicating the start of the fire.



The bus crew responded immediately after spotting the flames. They evacuated all 20 passengers from the vehicle before the fire could spread further. Their quick action ensured that everyone on board was brought to safety in time.



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Within a short period, the fire intensified and spread across the bus. The flames eventually engulfed the entire vehicle.



No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. However, the fire led to traffic congestion in the KPHB area for some time, affecting the movement of vehicles in the busy locality.



Authorities have initiated an investigation to find out the exact cause of the fire. At present, the reason behind the incident has not been determined.



This comes soon after nine members of a single family were killed after a car allegedly collided head-on with a private bus and caught fire in Surpur taluk on Friday, police said.

Another private sleeper bus catches fire.



Are excessive modifications of sleeper AC buses making such incidents more frequent?



Time for stricter checks and accountability. pic.twitter.com/rkoUHuKF6P — Manas Muduli (@manas_muduli) April 18, 2026

The accident occurred near Shantapura Cross in Surpur taluk.



The deceased were identified as Krishna Nayak (52) and his wife Anantha Kala (45), Sharanappa (36) and his wife Nisarga (30), their children Siddhartha (3), Advik (5), and Srinidhi (1.5), and Shashikala (30) and her son Chandan (8), police said.



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However, Shashikala's other son, Virat (10), survived.



Citing preliminary investigation and eyewitness accounts, Superintendent of Police Pruthvik Shankar told PTI, "The Compact Utility Vehicle (CUV) is believed to have suffered a tyre burst, after which the driver lost control, leading to a head-on collision with a private bus. The CUV then caught fire, resulting in the deaths of nine occupants."



A total of 10 people, including five children, were travelling in the car at the time of the accident. Four occupants, including two children, were burnt alive on the spot.



All the occupants were rushed to the Yadgiri Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment. Nine were declared dead, while the lone survivor, Virat, is undergoing treatment, the officer added.

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