Four Cheetahs From South Africa Land In Bengaluru, Brought To Bannerghatta

Four cheetahs brought from South Africa have arrived safely in Bengaluru and will be housed at the Bannerghatta Biological Park in Karnataka, NDTV reported.

The move is part of efforts to improve wildlife visibility and promote awareness about conservation and biodiversity among the public.

The animals were transported under strict supervision.



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Officials cited in the report said that after their arrival, the cheetahs are being handled by veterinary experts along with forest department personnel. At present, they are under continuous monitoring to ensure their health and safety in the new environment.

According to officials, Initial health screening has already been conducted, and the animals are being kept under observation as per prescribed protocols to prevent any complications due to environmental changes.

According to a report by NDTV India, Eshwara Khandre, Karnataka's Forest Minister, has issued clear directions regarding the care of the animals.

He instructed officials to ensure that the cheetahs do not experience stress or health issues due to the change in climate and environment. Officials have been directed to check for any infections or diseases before the animals are introduced to their new habitat. The minister also emphasised that all required medical tests must be completed, and any negligence in their care will not be tolerated.



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As part of the protocol, all four cheetahs will be kept in quarantine for a period of 30 days.

During this time, they will be provided with a prescribed diet and will undergo detailed medical examinations.

In Karnataka, cheetahs were historically referred to as “Sivangi.” However, the species had disappeared from the state's forests many years ago.

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