Nida Khan, Accused In Nashik TCS 'Conversion' Case, Suspended? Here's What We Know

In a fresh development in the Nashik Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) conversion case, accused employee Nida Khan has been suspended and directed to surrender company assets, according to a suspension letter accessed by NDTV.

The move comes amid an ongoing police probe into allegations of sexual harassment and attempted forced religious conversion at the company's Nashik unit.

As per the letter, Khan, who joined the company in December 2021, was working as a 'process associate'.

According to the letter, Khan was suspended last week while she was in judicial or police custody.

In the letter dated April 9, the company said, “We have been informed that a 'serious matter' has been reported against you and that you are currently in judicial/police custody. Considering the seriousness of the matter and your inability to perform your official duties, management has decided to place you under suspension with immediate effect until further communication and final decision.”

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The letter further stated, “Your access to TCS systems/network will be temporarily revoked.”

It also directed her to return all company belongings. “You are instructed to hand over any company assets/property in your possession immediately.”

In another key instruction, the company reportedly told Khan, “You are not permitted to report to office premises or work from home until further instructions from HR.” It also warned, “You are advised to maintain strict confidentiality and refrain from discussing this matter with any employee. Any violation of the above may invite disciplinary action.”

The case first surfaced after multiple women employees accused certain colleagues and seniors at the Nashik BPO office of mental harassment, sexual misconduct and pressuring women over matters of religion. Police have registered multiple FIRs, and a Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the allegations.

Nida Khan has been named by complainants as an HR-linked employee who allegedly ignored complaints and, in some instances, asked women to withdraw them. She has also approached court seeking anticipatory bail, according to reports.

Khan had since been on the run. However, her family revealed on Friday that she is in Mumbai and expecting her first child. She has also approached a local court in Nashik for anticipatory bail, potentially framing her medical condition as a key factor in her application.

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According to Khan's lawyer, Baba Sayyed, she is likely to get anticipatory bail. "There are no serious allegations against Nida. She had only discussed the matter; she did not perform the crime. She is not reachable at this point," he told NDTV

TCS has said it follows a "zero-tolerance" policy on harassment and coercion and that all employees under investigation have been suspended pending enquiry.

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