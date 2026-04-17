TCS Nashik Conversion Row: Accused Nida Khan Pregnant? Here Are 10 Key Developments

Nida Khan, an absconding accused and a central figure in the Nashik TCS controversy, is reportedly in Mumbai and expecting her first child. She has approached a Nashik court seeking anticipatory bail.

Her family has disputed claims about her role at TCS, stating that she was not an HR executive but worked as a tele-caller in the sales department after joining the company in 2021. Interestingly, a suspension letter reportedly issued to her lists her designation as “process associate.”

The controversy began on March 26, when a 23-year-old employee filed an FIR accusing a colleague of repeatedly raping her under the false promise of marriage. According to police, the investigation later widened to include multiple complaints involving allegations of sexual harassment, attempted religious conversion, and misconduct at the Nashik BPO unit.

Here are key developments

1. Nida Khan's Bail Plea and Family Claim

Khan has approached a local court in Nashik for anticipatory bail, citing pregancy. The report says authorities are expected to verify the claim through official medical channels as the SIT continues its efforts to bring her into custody.

ALSO READ: TCS Nashik Conversion Case: Matter Reaches Supreme Court — Here's What Plea Demands

2. Nida Khan Suspension From TCS?

As per reports, Nida was suspended from the company last week — among other employees who have been under the scanner. NDTV has accessed Khan's suspension letter that mentioned a "serious matter" as the cause of her suspension.

Khan, who joined the company in December 2021, was working as a 'process associate'.

"This is to inform you that the Company has been made aware of a serious matter reported against you, pursuant to which you are currently in judicial/police custody. Considering the seriousness of the matter as reported and that you are presently unable to discharge your official duties, the company has decided to place you under suspension with immediate effect until further communication and decision in the matter by the management," the letter dated April 9 read.

3. CM Fadnavis Breaks Silence

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday made his first remark on the case and warned that if the incident is found to be an act of “corporate jihad", its origins would be identified.

“The incident which has occurred in Nashik TCS is a very serious matter. I would like to thank TCS for taking cognisance of the matter. The TCS chief has condemned it, and they are cooperating with the police. We are trying to go to the root of the incident. We are probing the matter. If it emerges as corporate jihad, we will find its root,” Fadnavis said.

4. Matter Reaches SC

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, demanding that forced religious conversion carried out through organised means be legally classified as a 'terrorist act' under criminal law.

The plea states that "the organized religious conversion in Nasik has shaken the conscience of citizens throughout the country."

Moreover, the application has urged the Central government and states to adopt "stringent steps" against deceitful religious conversions, pressing that such activities be recognised and prosecuted as organised crime posing a direct threat to national security.

5. Nine FIRs, Wider Probe

Police are now investigating nine complaints linked to the case. The allegations include sexual assault, harassment and attempts at forced conversion, and investigators say the matter may involve a coordinated pattern targeting vulnerable employees. TCS has ordered an internal probe led by Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian, while Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran has said corrective measures will be enforced.

6. Latest on Arrests and Custody

The latest court update says eight employees have been arrested so far, including seven men and one woman manager, while another woman accused remains absconding. In a separate development, a Nashik court on Thursday remanded two accused in custody until April 18 in connection with four of the nine cases, as police sought more time to examine evidence and recover a suspect's phone for forensic analysis.

7. NCW Steps In

The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the allegations and formed a fact-finding committee. The panel, which includes retired Bombay High Court judge Sadhna Jadhav, former Haryana DGP B.K. Sinha, advocate Monika Arora and NCW coordinator Lilabati, is scheduled to visit the TCS facility on April 18.

8. TCS Orders Work From Home (WFH)

Amid the continuing probe, TCS has instructed employees at its Nashik BPO facility to work from home until further notice. Officials have clarified that the unit has not been permanently shut down, but the move reflects the seriousness of the allegations and the scale of the internal review.

ALSO READ: TCS 'Conversion' Case: Absconding Accused HR Nida Khan Moves Court, Seeks Anticipatory Bail

9. What Investigators Are Examining

Police are also looking into whether more women may come forward. They are also tracing digital evidence, including a suspect's mobile phone. The SIT is working with multiple agencies, while the case continues to draw intense scrutiny over workplace safety, HR oversight and the handling of complaints inside the company.

10. Political Fallout and Street Protests

The controversy has also triggered a political reaction in Maharashtra. Several women participated in a ‘Ranragini Jan Akrosh' bike rally in Nashik demanding strict punishment for those accused. BJP MLA Devayani Farande has called for firm legal action, while the case has intensified debate over workplace safety and religious coercion allegations.

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