Waiters To Lose Jobs? Robot Serves Customers At Dhaba In Murthal

Robots are no longer limited to parcel deliveries. They are now taking on roles traditionally performed by waiters. A video of a robot serving customers at a restaurant in Sonipat's Murthal has gone viral on social media, sparking curiosity among visitors.

In the viral video, a robot waiter is seen carrying food to customers' tables at Murthal's Resham Dhaba. The robot independently navigates the restaurant and delivers food to designated tables. The dhaba, known for its traditional flavours, has now added a robot waiter to its service.

The robot is operated using software and a remote-control system. Its LED-lit eyes and fibre-built body give it a distinctive appearance, while glowing red lights add to its futuristic look, according to an NDTV report.

The robot can operate for around 1.5 to two hours on a single charge. Once an order is ready, the food tray is placed on the robot, which then follows a designated route to the assigned table using its navigation system.

The robot's arrival has itself become an attraction, with customers taking videos and selfies as it moves around the dhaba. Customers do not have to pay any additional charge to have their food served by the robot.

Dhaba manager Sanjay told NDTV that the robot was developed by a team from Bengaluru. The idea, he said, was to give visitors to Murthal not just a taste of its famous food but also an experience with new technology.

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A separate team has been assigned to operate and control the robot, using a remote when required. Sanjay said children, in particular, have been fascinated by it and often pull out their phones to record videos and take selfies with the robot.

This is not the first time a robot waiter has attracted attention in India. Two years ago, a similar experiment at a cafe in Ahmedabad went viral. The video showed a robot named Aisha serving ice golas to customers. According to the video, the robot cost Rs 1.35 lakh.

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