'It's Real, Not Speculating': Ex-US Lawmaker Claims Trump Mulling Nuclear Strikes On Iran

Former U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who represented Georgia's 14th Congressional District, has claimed that officials in the Trump administration are discussing the possible use of nuclear weapons against Iran.

Greene made the allegation in a post on X, saying she was not speculating about the discussions.

“They are discussing using nuclear weapons on Iran in strategy meetings. Yes you read that correctly. It's real. I'm not speculating, I know. And it's pure evil.”

Greene, a former Republican lawmaker and vocal critic of U.S. military intervention, invoked the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, warning of the potential consequences of lowering the threshold for nuclear weapons use.

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She said the attacks on the Japanese cities on August 6 and 9, 1945, caused massive loss of life and were followed by prolonged suffering from radiation exposure, illnesses and other health consequences.

“The last time a nuclear weapon was used was August 6th and 9th of 1945 on two cities in Japan, Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” Greene wrote, adding that all of humanity vowed, never again.”

Greene also questioned the justification for the U.S. military action against Iran, arguing that American intelligence had assessed that Tehran was “no where near creating a nuclear weapon.”

She claimed Israel had continued to warn that Iran was only weeks away from developing such a weapon, despite the U.S. intelligence assessment.

“So we bombed anyways, killed their leaders and innocent little children in a school,” Greene wrote, while accusing Iran of subsequently using control over the Strait of Hormuz to exert pressure on the region.

Greene further criticised President Donald Trump's repeated claims that the U.S. had won the conflict and controlled the Strait of Hormuz.

Greene warned that any move towards using nuclear weapons could have consequences far beyond the U.S.-Iran conflict.

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“Trump promised no more foreign wars, but may actually be the one who delivers a nuclear holocaust that would likely drag the entire world into major conflict, economic depression, and mass human suffering,” she wrote.

Calling on Americans to oppose any such move, Greene said: “People need to speak out and boldly stop this insanity.”

She concluded by warning U.S. leaders that any decision to use nuclear weapons would have consequences for generations.

“Do not use nuclear weapons and stop this war NOW,” Greene wrote.

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