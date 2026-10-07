Reliance Communications Spectrum Terminated By DoT With Immediate Effect. Here's Why

Reliance Communications Spectrum Termination: Reliance Communications Ltd. (RCOM) has received communications from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) regarding the termination of spectrum assigned to the company and its wholly owned subsidiary Reliance Telecom Ltd. (RTL), with immediate effect.

In a stock exchange disclosure dated October 6, Reliance Communications said it received the communications from the DoT on October 5 regarding spectrum assigned to RCOM and RTL pursuant to auctions conducted in 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The company said the DoT, after considering the response submitted by the RCOM Group of Companies to notices issued earlier, and exercising powers vested with the Central Government under the applicable Notices Inviting Applications (NIAs) and the terms and conditions governing the spectrum assignments, has terminated the spectrum assigned to the RCOM Group with immediate effect.

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The action follows the Supreme Court judgment dated February 13, 2026, in Civil Appeal No. 1810 of 2021, according to the company's filing.

Why Did DoT Terminate Reliance Communications Spectrum?

The DoT letters were issued after considering the response submitted by the RCOM Group of Companies on August 7, 2026, to notices issued by the department on July 8, 2026.

For spectrum assigned pursuant to the 2010 auction, the DoT said the allocation was subject to conditions stipulated in the relevant NIAs dated March 25, 2010 and July 14, 2010, including rollout obligations and payment of applicable spectrum-related charges.

The DoT said the RCOM Group had failed to comply with the rollout obligations prescribed under Section 4.5 of the NIA for the 2010 auction and had also failed to comply with deferred spectrum payment obligations, Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) and liquidated damages.

In its response, RCOM did not dispute its failure to comply with applicable payment obligations relating to outstanding spectrum-related dues. Instead, the company primarily relied on its ongoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), the moratorium under Section 14 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, the requirement to obtain approval from the Committee of Creditors for outstanding dues and the insolvency proceedings before the Supreme Court.

DoT Rejects RCOM's Arguments

The DoT said the contention regarding a pending review petition against the Supreme Court's February 13, 2026 judgment was factually incorrect, stating that the review petition had been dismissed by the Supreme Court through its order dated August 7, 2026.

The department further said the other contentions raised by RCOM in its August 7 response had no bearing on the matter, as the RCOM Group had failed to comply with applicable payment terms of the NIAs relating to spectrum acquired through the 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 auctions, as well as outstanding spectrum-related dues.

The DoT therefore did not accept RCOM's request to keep the proceedings initiated through the July 8 notice in abeyance.

DoT Terminates Spectrum With Immediate Effect

After considering the response furnished by the RCOM Group to the notices and exercising the powers vested in the Central Government under the applicable NIAs and the terms and conditions governing the spectrum assignments, the DoT decided to terminate the spectrum assigned to the RCOM Group pursuant to auctions held in 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, with immediate effect.

The DoT said the spectrum assigned pursuant to the 2010 auction would stand withdrawn and reverted to the Central Government with immediate effect.

The RCOM Group would consequently cease to have any right to use the spectrum.

The DoT's annexure sets out the spectrum assignments covered by the order across various service areas and auction years.

RCom Asked To Cease Use Of Spectrum

The Department of Telecommunications has directed the RCOM Group of Companies to take all necessary steps to cease and desist from the use and operation of all wireless networks and services based on the spectrum covered by the respective auctions.

The group has also been directed to comply with all consequential directions that may be issued by the DoT in this regard.

The termination, however, is without prejudice to the government's right to recover outstanding Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC), liquidated damages, interest, penalties and other amounts legally recoverable from the RCOM Group.

It is also without prejudice to the government's right to invoke the relevant financial and performance bank guarantees provided by the company.

What Did Reliance Communications Say?

Reliance Communications said it is evaluating the implications of the communications and letters received from the DoT and will take appropriate steps in accordance with applicable laws.

The company also said the further financial, operational and other implications of the DoT's order are being examined.

Financial Impact On RCom

The company's filing said the DoT's action would have an impact on the financial, operational and other aspects of RCOM.

Reliance Communications is currently under an insolvency resolution process. The company said its resolution plan provides for the sale of spectrum, to the extent of the company's right to use such spectrum, as an asset of the company.

The application for approval of the resolution plan is before the NCLT, Mumbai Bench, for consideration.

The company said the further financial and operational implications of the DoT's order are being examined.

For RTL, the filing similarly stated that the termination would have an impact on its financial, operational and other aspects, with the further financial and operational implications of the order being examined.

What Spectrum Has Been Terminated?

The DoT's annexure to its October 5, 2026 letter provides details of the spectrum assignments covered by the termination.

2010 Auction

For the 2010 auction, the annexure lists 5 MHz spectrum allocations across the following service areas:

Assam

Bihar

Delhi

Himachal Pradesh

Jammu and Kashmir

Kolkata

Madhya Pradesh

Mumbai

North East

Odisha

Punjab

Rajasthan

West Bengal

The annexure refers to the relevant frequency allotment letter dated February 19, 2010.

2013 Auction

For the 2013 auction, the annexure lists 3.75 MHz spectrum allocations in:

Delhi

Kolkata

Gujarat

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

West Bengal

Uttar Pradesh (West)

2014 Auction

For the 2014 auction, the annexure lists a 0.6 MHz spectrum allocation in Mumbai.

2015 Auction

For the 2015 auction, the annexure lists spectrum allocations across several service areas, including:

Assam — 2.5 MHz

Gujarat — 2.5 MHz

Haryana — 1.25 MHz

Himachal Pradesh — 2.5 MHz

Jammu and Kashmir — 2.5 MHz

Kolkata — 1.25 MHz

North East — 2.5 MHz and 2.5 MHz

Odisha — 1.25 MHz

Punjab — 1.25 MHz and 1.25 MHz

Uttar Pradesh (West) — 1.25 MHz

West Bengal — 1.25 MHz

2013 Auction: 1800 MHz Spectrum

The DoT's annexure separately lists 1800 MHz spectrum allocations pursuant to the 2013 auction, including:

Himachal Pradesh — 5 MHz

Madhya Pradesh — 5 MHz

Haryana — 0.6 MHz

Karnataka — 0.6 MHz

Odisha — 5 MHz

Punjab — 0.6 MHz

North East — 5 MHz

2016 Auction

For the 2016 auction, the annexure lists 5 MHz of 1800 MHz spectrum in Jammu and Kashmir.

DoT Letters Dated October 5

The two communications issued by the DoT to the RCOM Group of Companies are dated October 5, 2026. One letter covers the spectrum assigned pursuant to the 2010 auction, while the other covers spectrum assigned pursuant to the 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 auctions.

The DoT said the termination order was issued after considering the company's responses to the notices and with the approval of the competent authority.

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