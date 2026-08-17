McDonald's Unveils 'Shravan Specials' Menu; Internet Craves For McSabudana Burger

McDonald's, the multinational fast food chain, has begun offering 'Shravan Specials' on its menus in India, a seasonal deal that first began in 2024, when the burger franchise offered 'onion and garlic free' veg burgers from August 10 onwards.

Shravan is a sacred month in the Hindu calendar dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this time, devotees observe various rituals, fasts and prayers, while abstaining from non-vegetarian food such as meat and eggs, along with dishes that contain onions and garlic.

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The restaurant chain is currently offering McCheese Veg Burger, Signature 7 Veggies Burger, McAloo Tikki Burger and Mexican McAloo Tikki Burger as well as a Classic Corn Cup. Moreover, it has also launched Shravan Combos which include unsalted french fries paired with either a chocolate or a strawberry shake.

Netizens did not seem as impressed by it, making humorous comments at McDonald's expense, while others dismissed the offer entirely, stating that the food did not qualify as Shravan dishes and/or was still cooked in a non-vegetarian kitchen.

"Wake me up when we get a McSabudana Tikki Burger," a user commented, parodying the company's attempts to look culturally relevant in India with its offerings.

Others highlighted the lengths the fast food chain had gone to attract customers, stating that even religious fasts were not exempt from combo offers.

"Indian capitalism has reached a point where even your upvaas has a combo meal," another user stated.

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Users also noted that the company's dishes did not qualify as 'Upvas' (fasting) foods, pointing out that it was still selling burgers, shakes and fries.

"Don't get too excited by this, it's just repackaging and using the word “Shravan” to appease people like you! I would have applauded if it was sabu dana ki khichdi!" a user said.

Another netizen called the offer "bogus" as it was cooked in a kitchen that also offers non-vegetarian dishes.

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