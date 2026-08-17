8th Pay Commission Sets New Criteria For Consultants: Check Eligibility, Qualifications & More

The 8th Pay Commission on Monday announced new criteria for the engagement of consultants on a contractual basis. In an Office Memorandum, the Commission outlined the revised eligibility criteria, experience requirements, age limits and maximum strength for three categories of consultants.

The notification relates to the Commission's staffing requirements and does not announce any changes to the pay or pension of central government employees.

What Are The New Criteria For Consultants?

The Commission has created three categories of consultants- Senior Consultant, Consultant and Young professional.

The Senior Consultant category requires at least 10 years of relevant experience. The upper age limit is 45 years, and a maximum of two consultants can be appointed under this category.

The Consultant category requires at least six years of relevant experience. The upper age limit is 40 years, and a maximum of five consultants can be appointed under this category.

Meanwhile, the Young professional category requires at least two years of relevant experience. The upper age limit is 32 years, and a maximum of 16 consultants can be appointed under this category.

The cut-off date for determining age and experience is August 1, 2026, for all the above mentioned roles.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: How Doubling Annual Increment Can Add Lakhs To Govt Employees' Salaries

Education Qualification

The candidates with a master's or MBA degree in human resources, industrial relations or similar subjects can apply for the positions. The Commission has also included law graduates with an LL.B and relevant experience in legal research or handling service matters before tribunals or courts.

Under the new notification, B.Tech and M.Tech candidates with relevant experience in IT, data analysis and data visualisation are also eligible.

An aptitude for research, compiling and collating information, and preparing draft notes is desirable. Experience in using Excel or spreadsheets and preparing presentations or slide decks is mandatory for all consultant categories, the Commission noted.

Candidates with experience in matters related to pay or emoluments structures, compensation packages or establishment matters will be given preference.

Salary And More

The notification does not announce a salary increase for central government employees. It also does not specify a percentage increase in pay or revised basic salary levels.

The Office Memorandum is limited to the engagement of consultants and does not contain the Commission's recommendations on pay, allowances or pensions.

The notification also does not specify a fitment factor. Therefore, any specific figure being circulated as a proposed or final fitment factor should not be treated as an official announcement based on this notification.

The order does not contain a revised pay matrix, nor does it specify a new minimum basic pay or other revised pay levels for central government employees.

These details will form part of the broader pay revision process and will depend on the recommendations of the Eighth Central Pay Commission and the government's subsequent decision.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: 10 Lakh Pensioners Pitch For Quarterly DA Revision, Base Pension Of Rs 45,000

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.