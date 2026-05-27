Vada Pav, Samosa, Pav Bhaji To Get Costlier At Central Railway Stations From June 1 — Check Rates Of 33 Items

Commuters travelling on Central Railway will have to shell out more for their platform snacks starting next week, as the railways has revised the A-la-carte tariff at its minor static catering units across the network — with the new rates coming into effect from June 1, 2026.

The price of vada pav, which, as per reports, currently costs Rs 13, will increase to Rs 20, while samosas will also see a sharp hike from Rs 12 to Rs 20.

The revision was approved by the competent authority and communicated through an official circular dated May 25, 2026, issued by the Office of the Chief Commercial Manager (Claims & Catering) at CSMT Mumbai. The order has been addressed to Senior Divisional Commercial Managers across Bhusaval, Bhopal, Solapur, Nagpur, Pune and other divisions.

The circular states that all licensees must display the new menu and tariff prominently at their catering units bilingually.

Authorities have also stressed that the rate revision "should translate into improvement of quality of food items," with divisions directed to undertake sales assessments six months after implementation. Regular checks and inspections will be carried out to ensure quality, quantity and to rule out overcharging.

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Here are the revised rates of all 33 items:

1. Potato Vada (1 No) — Rs 15

2. Ragda/Usal Plate + 1 Pav — Rs 25

3. Veg Samosa (1 No) — Rs 20

4. Pav (1 No) — Rs 5

5. Veg Sandwich + Sauce — Rs 35

6. Veg Cheese Sandwich + Sauce — Rs 45

7. Veg Puff/Pattice — Rs 20

8. Sabudana Vada (1 No) — Rs 20

9. Dhokla — Rs 25

10. All Types of Ladoo — Rs 20

11. Veg Frankie — Rs 30

12. Veg Cheese Frankie — Rs 45

13. Sukha Bhel — Rs 25

14. Chutney Bhel — Rs 30

15. Poha Namkeen — Rs 20

16. Sada Dosa (Plain) + Chutney + Sambhar — Rs 25

17. Masala Dosa + Chutney + Sambhar — Rs 35

18. Onion Dosa/Uttapam + Chutney/Sambhar — Rs 30

19. Rawa Dosa/Masala Uttapam + Chutney + Sambhar — Rs 35

20. Rawa Idli + Chutney + Sambhar (2 Nos) — Rs 35

21. Pav Bhaji (2 Pav) — Rs 50

22. Dahi Vada (2 Nos) — Rs 35

23. Veg Cutlet (2 Nos) + Sauce/Chutney — Rs 35

24. Chole Puri (5 Puris + Chole) — Rs 40

25. Medu Vada + Chutney/Sambhar (2 Nos) — Rs 35

26. Idli Sambhar/Chutney (2 Nos) — Rs 30

27. Chana Dal Vada + Chutney (2 Nos) — Rs 35

28. Bread Pakora — Rs 25

29. Onion Pakoda/Assorted Bhajia — Rs 25

30. Moong Bhajia — Rs 30

31. Veg Roll — Rs 30

32. Veg Pizza — Rs 50

33. Tomato Soup — Rs 20

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Notably, price of 16 items including Kachori, Gulab Jamun, Fresh Juices, Misal Pav and Veg Noodles remain unchanged. There is also no price hike in juice charges and soda products.

Three items — Chana/Sing/Farsan, all types of Chikki and Milk Shakes — have been removed from the A-la-carte menu entirely, having been reclassified under Proprietary Article Depot or PAD items. This refers to branded, pre-packaged, non-perishable food and beverage items.

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