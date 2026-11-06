From Kashmir Chronicle To Treatise On Statecraft, Three Indian Classics Gain UNESCO Recognition

India's literary, historical and intellectual heritage has received international recognition, with manuscripts of the Mahabharata, Arthashastra and Rajatarangini being inscribed on UNESCO's Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register. The three manuscripts are preserved in research institutes in Pune, Mysuru and Srinagar.

The announcement was made on November 5, by the Ministry of Culture and the Press Information Bureau (PIB), following the decision taken at the 11th session of the Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific (MOWCAP) in Jakarta, Indonesia. According to the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), the three works represent India's traditions of epic literature, historical writing, philosophy and statecraft. With the latest additions, India's total number of inscriptions on the regional register has risen to six.

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The Mahabharata manuscript, titles "The Birch-bark (burjapatra) Manuscript of Mahabharata - A Perennial Epic of South Asia," is held at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) in Pune, Maharashtra.

The Arthashastra manuscript, titled "Kautilya's Arthashastra, Ancient Palm-leaf Manuscript on Governance and Statecraft," is preserved at the Oriental Research Institute in Mysuru, Karnataka.

The third inscription is "The Manuscript of Rajatarangini by Kalhana: A Twelfth Century Chronicle of Kashmir," and is held at the Oriental Research Library in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Mahabharata: An Epic Of India's Civilisational Memory

Traditionally attributed to sage Vyasa, the Mahabharata is one of India's two major Sanskrit epics. Its central narrative revolves around the conflict between the Pandavas and the Kauravas, culminating in the Kurukshetra war. Beyond its account of a dynastic conflict, the epic explores themes such as Dharma, justice, duty, morality, governance and human relationships. It also contains the Bhagavad Gita, a philosophical dialogue between Lord Krishna and Arjuna.

The UNESCO nomination highlights the epic's significance as a repository of South Asia's cultural and philosophical traditions. The recognition specifically covers the birch-bark manuscript preserved at BORI, Pune.

Arthashastra: Ancient India's Treatise On Governance

The Arthashastra, traditionally attributed to Kautilya, also known as Chanakya or Vishnugupta, is a Sanskrit treatise on administration, economics, diplomacy and statecraft. The text is associated with the political traditions of the Mauryan period and is traditionally linked to Chandragupta Maurya's rise to power. It examines subjects ranging from taxation and judicial administration to military strategy, intelligence networks and foreign policy.

According to the MOWCAP nomination description, the work is organised into 15 books, 150 chapters and 180 sections. The palm-leaf manuscript recognised by UNESCO is preserved at the Oriental Research Institute in Mysuru. The manuscript was rediscovered in 1905 by scholar R. Shamasastry, whose work brought the text to wider scholarly attention.

Rajatarangini: A Chronicle Of Kashmir's History

Written by the 12th-century Kashmiri historian Kalhana, Rajatarangini is regarded as one of the most important historical chronicles of medieval India. The Sanskrit work records the history of Kashmir through successive dynasties and rulers, documenting political developments, royal succession and regional traditions. Its importance lies in its attempt to present historical events through chronological narration and references to earlier accounts.

The manuscript recognised by UNESCO is preserved at the Oriental Research Library in Srinagar.

Culture Minister Welcomes UNESCO Recognition

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat welcomed the inclusion of the three manuscripts in a post on X on November 5. The minister described the recognition as a landmark acknowledgement of India's civilisational heritage, noting that the works represent traditions of historical inquiry, philosophical thought and statecraft. Shekhawat also said the recognition reflected growing international appreciation of India's cultural legacy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The Ministry of Culture shared the announcement through its official X account, while IGNCA played a key role in preparing the nomination dossiers for the three manuscripts, according to reports by PTI and The New Indian Express. The UNESCO inscription is expected to bring greater international attention to the preservation and scholarly importance of India's documentary heritage.

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