Umar Khalid Gets Three-Day Interim Bail From June 1 To 3 For Mother's Surgery

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted jailed activist Umar Khalid a three-day interim bail from June 1-3, 2026, to be with his mother for her scheduled surgery.

Khalid had challenged the trial court's order rejecting his interim bail plea. The court imposed conditions stating that Khalid must remain in the Delhi-NCR area, stay at his given address, not visit any place other than a hospital, and use only one mobile number, according to a report in IANS.

A Division Bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain granted former JNU student leader Umar Khalid interim bail from June 1 to June 3 to allow him to meet his mother, who is scheduled to undergo surgery.

The court noted that while the Supreme Court had rejected Khalid's regular bail plea on January 5, it was inclined to grant temporary relief on “empathetic grounds”. "Taking an empathetic view, this court is inclined to grant him interim bail for three days from June 1 to June 3 to enable the appellant to spend time with his mother,” the Bench said.

Appearing for the Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju submitted that Khalid's mother was to undergo a minor surgery and suggested that he be allowed to visit her under police escort.

ALSO READ: 'Ab Yahi Zindagi Hai': Umar Khalid After SC Denies Bail

The High Court was hearing Khalid's appeal against a May 19 trial court order rejecting his plea for interim bail. Khalid had sought 15 days' interim bail to participate in the 40-day post-death rituals of his uncle and to care for his mother ahead of her surgery. However, the trial court had observed that attending the rituals was “not that necessary” and said other family members were available to look after his mother.

Khalid was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 Delhi riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.The violence broke out during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Several others, including Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, were also booked in the conspiracy case being probed by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

On Sept 2, 2025, a Bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur had denied bail to Khalid, Imam, Miran Haider and other accused in the case. The Supreme Court later upheld that order in January.

ALSO READ: 'Bail Is Rule, Jail Is Exception': Supreme Court Disagrees With Judgment Denying Bail To Umar Khalid

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