Tukaram Mundhe Strikes: Banned Food Stock Worth Rs 2,48,500 Seized In Brihanmumbai Division

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has seized banned food stock worth Rs 2,48,500 in Brihanmumbai Division, with action taken across several divisions, according to a press note issued on Thursday.

Action was taken across six divisions - Brihanmumbai, Pune, Konkan, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur - with food products including sweets, dairy products, oil, spices, rice and other food items seized over suspected substandard quality, improper labelling, hygiene violations and other food safety concerns. The action also included suspension of licences and issuance of Stop Business Notices at establishments found violating food safety rules.

Brihanmumbai Division

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The FDA inspected Laxmi Farsan at Patel Chowk, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai, on September 22. The inspection found pest activity on the premises, failure to follow the First In First Out (FIFO) method and improper segregation of food and non-food items. The establishment also lacked the required temperature-controlled storage facility for temperature-sensitive food items.

The FDA further found that a regular cleaning schedule was not available or effectively implemented and that the required internal and external audits were not being carried out. The establishment was also found to have violated hygiene and sanitation standards under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011. Its licence was subsequently suspended.

In the Brihanmumbai Division, banned food stock worth Rs 2.48 lakh was seized from one establishment. An FIR was registered against the establishment under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and two people were arrested.

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Pune Division

The FDA issued Stop Business Notices to Hotel Utkarsh Palace in Sangli and Gulzar Place in Solapur after inspections found that both establishments were operating without valid FSSAI licences. The FDA said manufacturing, storing, distributing or selling food without a valid licence or registration certificate is a legal offence under Section 31 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The FDA also seized food products from several establishments in Pune. These included 8 kg of malai modak worth Rs 5,120 and 3 kg of kalakand worth Rs 1,920 from Laxmi Sweets in Pimpri, 17.5 kg of ghee worth Rs 11,200 from Agarwal Dairy in Hadapsar, 225 kg of khoa worth Rs 67,500 and 130 kg of medium-fat paneer worth Rs 57,200 from Om Trading Company in Bibwewadi, and 18 kg of low-fat paneer worth Rs 5,940 from New Laxmi Sweets in Mulshi.

Konkan Division

In Raigad, the FDA seized 12 kg of loose sweet khoa worth Rs 3,120 and 11 kg of loose khoa worth Rs 3,300 from Parihar Sweets in Pen. The FDA further seized 22 kg of loose cow-milk khoa worth Rs 6,600 from Manpasand Mithaiwala in Karjat. In Thane, 9 kg of paneer worth Rs 5,040 was seized from Shri Samarth Dairy in Badlapur, while 78 litres of raw buffalo milk worth Rs 7,020 was seized from Akash Dairy in Diva, with legal action taken.

In Bhiwandi, the FDA seized 4,164.86 kg of food products worth Rs 15.87 lakh from B.J.R. Super Foods Pvt Ltd over suspected labelling violations and substandard food items. The seized stock included eggless cake mix, baking powder, corn flour, instant mixes, custard powder, drink mix, baking soda, food flavours, food colour and ice cream mix powder, among other products.

The FDA also seized 1,988 kg of food products worth Rs 2.18 lakh from Jyoti Foods in Navi Mumbai over food items not conforming to standards, incorrect labelling and violations of hygiene and sanitation provisions.

At Waghani Trading in Vashi, 3,600 kg of rice worth Rs 3.02 lakh was seized over hygiene and sanitation violations.

Nashik Division

The FDA seized 5,000 kg of sweets being transported in a Welcome Travels passenger bus travelling from Ahmedabad to Akola. The sweets were found stored in extremely unhygienic conditions without following safety norms. The entire stock was seized due to its poor quality and the possibility of it being harmful to human health and adulterated, according to the FDA.

At V.H. Enterprises in Nashik, the FDA seized 20,300 kg of bhagar, or barnyard millet, worth Rs 25.37 lakh after finding the stock to be substandard and not meeting food safety standards. The packets did not carry mandatory labelling information, including the product name, manufacturing date, expiry date and FSSAI registration number. The food grains were also stored in extremely unhygienic conditions, according to the FDA.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division

The FDA has suspended the license of Balaji Bikaner Sweet Mart, Kannad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The institution found violations of various hygiene and safety provisions under Schedule 4, Part 1 of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011.

The FDA seized 17.8 kg of spices, including chilli, turmeric and coriander powder, from Morya Kirana in Waluj over suspected substandard quality. The seized stock was valued at Rs 6,160.

Nagpur Division

The FDA seized 128 kg of loose soan papdi from Jai Durga Sweets and refined soybean oil from Sainath Trader and Jyoti Oil Mill over suspected substandard or unsafe food. In Gadchiroli, refined soybean oil was seized from Anisha Industries and Marketing and New Harjeet Provisions after old or used tins were found to be reused and laboratories were found to be non-functional.

The FDA has suspended the license of OAM Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd. The institution found violations of various hygiene and safety provisions under Schedule 4, Part 1 of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011.

Separately, the FDA's Nagpur Division carried out an inspection drive on September 21 and 22 against the illegal sale, storage and transportation of banned food items, including gutkha, pan masala and scented tobacco. Of eight establishments inspected, banned food stock was found at seven locations. Stock worth Rs 31.83 lakh and three vehicles worth Rs 19.60 lakh were seized. Seven FIRs were registered and seven people were arrested.

In a statement, Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the government is taking strict action over food quality and enforcement of food safety laws in the state. He said action would continue against those selling or storing expired or tampered food items.

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