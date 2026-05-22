FIR Against Actors Swastika Mukherjee And Parambrata Chattopadhyay: All You Need To Know

Bengali actors Swastika Mukherjee and Parambrata Chattopadhyay are facing legal trouble after an FIR was filed against them over social media posts made during the 2021 post-poll violence in West Bengal.

FIR Registered Over Old Social Media Posts

As per reports from PTI, the complaint was filed at the Gariahat Police Station by advocate Joydeep Sen, who alleged that the social media posts made by the two actors may have contributed to increased tensions during the widespread violence that broke out in West Bengal after the 2021 Assembly election results were declared.

According to the complaint, Parambrata Chattopadhyay had posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Let today be declared World Thrashing Day." Swastika Mukherjee reportedly replied to his post writing, "Hahaha, let it be."

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The complainant claimed that the actors' remarks contributed to the environment of political hostility and may have incited violence during the post-poll tensions that were happening in West Bengal.

Further Allegations

The complaint also mentioned the killing of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar in Beliaghata on the same day and claimed that statements like these could have ignited aggression leading to political violence.

Addressing the legal case, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said, "A complaint has been received at Gariahat police station, and an FIR has been registered. The matter is being examined as per law."

The complainant alleged that the remarks could lead to charges of abetment under Section 107 of the Indian Penal Code. Although the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has replaced the IPC, the complaint stated that the laws of the IPC would still apply to this case since the incident happened in 2021.

The complaint also highlighted several cases of alleged attacks, murders, arson, and assaults on BJP workers in different districts of the state during the post-poll violence in West Bengal. Police have confirmed that an investigation into the allegations has been started.

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As of now, neither Swastika Mukherjee nor Parambrata Chattopadhyay has made any public statement regarding the FIR. Both actors collaborated in films inlcuding Maach Mishti & More, Bhooter Bhabishyat, and Shah Jahan Regency. Parambrata has also worked in Bollywood films such as Kahaani and Pari, while Swastika featured in Qala, Dil Bechara, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, and the web series Paatal Lok.

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