Tribal Students’ Protest in Mumbai: Minister Says Key Demands Accepted

Tribal students from Maharashtra, who marched from Nashik to Mumbai to press for various demands, were detained by police as they prepared to stage a protest in the city. The students had earlier gathered at the Congress office, from where some of them were detained by the police.

The students had travelled to Mumbai seeking government intervention on issues concerning facilities and welfare measures for tribal students. As they once again prepared to hold their protest, police detained the students, preventing them from proceeding with the demonstration.

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Amid the developments, Maharashtra Tribal Affairs Minister Ashok Uike said the government has accepted the major demands raised by the students following a series of meetings.

Uike said several meetings were held with representatives of the students on and after August 29 to discuss their concerns. He said the government has addressed the key issues raised by the students, including their demand concerning the Central Kitchen system.

“Under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya scheme, benefits are being provided to students under the leadership of the Chief Minister. The scheme was launched to ensure that not a single student is deprived of its benefits,” Uike said.

The minister said the government has been working to ensure that eligible tribal students receive the benefits and facilities provided under the scheme. He added that the students' concerns were discussed during the meetings and that their major demands have now been accepted.

He added, “Several meetings have been organised on and after August 29 on the students' issues. The government has accepted all the major demands of the students after these meetings. The demand related to the Central Kitchen is also included.”

With the government agreeing to the key demands, the minister appealed to the protesting students to return to their respective colleges and resume their studies.

“Since all the demands have been accepted, the students should now come back to their colleges and attend classes,” NDTV quoted Uike.

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The protest by tribal students comes amid their demand for better implementation of welfare measures and access to facilities. The students had undertaken the march from Nashik to Mumbai to draw attention to their concerns and seek action from the state government.

The minister maintained that the government has accepted the prominent demands and assured that students should not be deprived of the facilities and benefits intended for them under the existing schemes.

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