Tragic Deaths In Bihar! 10 People Killed, 25 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In Katihar

Ten people were killed and 25 others injured following a collision involving a bus, a truck, and a pickup van in Bihar's Katihar district on Saturday evening, a police officer said.



The accident took place at 6:30 pm on NH-31 in Kodha block of Katihar, Superintendent of Police Shikhar Choudhary told reporters.



Those travelling in the pickup van were coming from the neighbouring Purnea district, said a local police official adding that the bus driver also suffered severe injuries.



He said the matter is being investigated. It is suspected that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident.



According to a statement issued by the district police, all the injured people have been taken to the nearest government hospital.



While initial reports said seven people died in the accident, three of the injured succumbed during treatment.



Officials are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased, the statement said.

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