This Bengaluru Farmer Makes Rs 50,000 A Day By Growing Baby Bottle Gourds For Qatar Market

A Bengaluru farmer is earning around Rs 50,000 a day by growing baby bottle gourds for export to Qatar. Karigowda cultivates the crop on his 3.5-acre farm in Karlapura Palya, Bengaluru Urban district, and harvests the gourds while they are still young and tender, selling them to brokers who arrange overseas shipments.

Unlike regular bottle gourds sold in local vegetable markets, these gourds are harvested at around 500 grams each. Speaking with 30Stades, Karigowda said that his farm produced approximately one tonne of the crop daily during the most recent season, for which he received Rs 50 per kg.

At that rate, the value of a day's harvest comes to around Rs 50,000. Over a 90-day harvesting period, the total revenue could reach approximately Rs 45 lakh. Brokers purchase the produce directly from his farm and arrange its export to Qatar. Apart from baby bottle gourds, Karigowda also grows brinjal and tomatoes.

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From Traditional Crops To An Export Market

Karigowda comes from a farming family. His grandfather and father worked in agriculture and he chose to continue in the field after completing his degree.

The family previously cultivated conventional crops such as maize, tomatoes and brinjal. However, marketing the produce was often a challenge. Karigowda said improvements in drip irrigation, mulching and farm machinery encouraged him to explore other vegetable crops that could offer better returns.

He turned to baby bottle gourds after learning about their overseas demand. The crop is harvested before the fruits grow to the size of conventional bottle gourds. “A smaller gourd is convenient for households that want to use an entire vegetable in one meal rather than buying a large gourd, cutting it and storing the remainder,” he told 30Stades.

He added that brokers visit his farm, buy the produce and handle the export process, which allows him to focus on cultivation.

When Does The Bottle Gourd Harvest Begin?

Karigowda grows the Swikar 045 F1 variety of bottle gourd. He generally begins sowing around June or July, with the first harvest starting approximately 70 days later, around September.

The harvesting season continues from September to December. “Once the plants begin producing, gourds are harvested repeatedly,” he added.

Why Harvesting At The Right Time Matters

For the export market, the timing of the harvest is important. Karigowda explained that the gourds can gain around 100 grams in weight if left on the vine for a few additional hours. Fruits intended to weigh about 500 grams can eventually reach 800–900 grams, making them unsuitable for the export market.

“Younger gourds have soft, thin skin and very minimal, soft seeds. Baby gourds are sweeter and have a milder flavour. That's why they are in high demand,” he added. The objective is not to grow the largest possible gourds but to harvest them at the size preferred by buyers.

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