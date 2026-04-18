'Left to Pay Medical Bills', Say Victims After MLA's Son Hits 5 With Thar SUV In MP's Shivpuri

Five people injured after allegedly being struck by a Thar SUV—reportedly driven by the son of a BJP MLA in Shivpuri—are now seeking financial assistance for their treatment, claiming they have received no support from the accused, NDTV reported.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Lodhi, son of Pritam Lodhi, a legislator from Pichhore. The incident reportedly took place earlier this week, when the vehicle allegedly rammed into three men riding a motorcycle and two women pedestrians.



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The injured persons have been identified as Sanjay Parihar, Ashish Parihar, Anshul Parihar, Sita Verma, and Pooja Soni.

Victim Sanjay Parihar told NDTV that they had tried to meet the MLA after the incident along with two policemen, but were not given any assistance.

He said, "we went to meet the MLA with two police personnel, but he said he was heading to the gym and would ask the town inspector to contact us. We were told to leave, and we never received any follow-up call. No help was provided for our treatment."



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Sita Verma, a school teacher who suffered injuries to her head and lower back, said she is bearing her medical expenses herself.

"We were on our way to school when the car struck us from behind and then collided with a motorcycle. We want our treatment costs to be paid," she added.



Eyewitnesses and victims also alleged that instead of offering help after the incident, the accused argued with them and tried to defend his actions.

In a video that circulated widely, the accused was heard saying, "I used the horn and even sounded the siren. Why were they moving unpredictably?"



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According to the report, police registered a case under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deal with rash and negligent driving and acts endangering life.

The accused was not arrested and was instead served a notice and allowed to leave. Police said that since the maximum punishment under the invoked sections is less than seven years, arrest was not considered necessary.

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