Telegram Services To Be Restored After NEET-Related Ban; App Stores Return Expected Today

The temporay ban on instant messaging app Telegram is set to be lifted soon after a nation-wide block, imposed until June 22, in light of NEET UG re-examination.

The government is not planning to extend the ban on Telegram, people aware of the development told NDTV Profit. The services will be restored soon and the app will become available on app stores today, they said. Notably, the government has disabled the editing feature on the platform till June 30.

The development comes after some users complained about Telegram services not being fully restored yet.

Last week, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) blocked Telegram in India till June 22 as a precautionary measure ahead of Re-NEET exam.

"Both measures have been taken in the interest of public order, in response to the organised use of the platform by cheating rackets to defraud candidates appearing for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled on 21 June 2026," NTA said in release on Tuesday, June 16.

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