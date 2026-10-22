Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Schools To Remain Closed Today In This District Amid Heavy Rainfall

Schools in Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Thursday, October 22, due to heavy rain and waterlogging. District Collector Vishu Mahajan announced the holiday, ANI reported.

Thoothukudi and its surrounding areas continue to receive rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. With heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions posing safety risks, mechanised boat fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Meanwhile, schools in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari have also been closed as heavy rain continues across the region.

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Authorities Step Up Safety Measures

As the rain continues, authorities are making arrangements to deal with possible flooding. On Wednesday, Vishu Mahajan held a meeting to review preparations for the northeast monsoon.

He asked officials to prepare flood relief camps and ensure enough food, medical supplies and water pumps were available. He also directed them to repair culverts and water bodies, clear fallen trees, fix damaged electricity poles and keep boats ready for rescue operations.

Residents have been advised to avoid flooded roads and stay away from rivers, streams and other water bodies during heavy rain.

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More Rain Forecast In Tamil Nadu

The IMD has predicted more rain across Tamil Nadu over the next two days due to a low-pressure area forming over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Separate weather reports suggest that rain could continue in parts of Tamil Nadu until October 26. Orange alerts have also been reported for southern districts, including Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi, where very heavy rain is possible.

On Friday, October 23, isolated areas in Kanniyakumari, the Nilgiris and Coimbatore may receive heavy to very heavy rain, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph.

Other districts likely to receive rain include Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. Karaikal in Puducherry may also experience rainfall.

Chennai has also received heavy rainfall over the past few days. The rain continued overnight, causing waterlogging and making travel difficult.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Chennai. It has warned of more rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph in one or two places on October 22. However, no school holiday had been announced for Chennai on Thursday.

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