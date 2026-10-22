'Sundar Said No, No, No': Trump Reveals Google CEO's Response To His Call to Rename Atlantic Ocean on Google Maps

US President Donald Trump has said he asked Google chief executive Sundar Pichai about renaming the Atlantic Ocean on Google Maps, and was turned down.

Speaking at a rally in Clemson, South Carolina, Trump said Pichai told him oceans cover many countries and that the company could not do it. He then suggested leaving the name as it is.

Trump said he would consider renaming only two oceans. "I only like two oceans, the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean. I'm not going to put either Trump or America on any other ocean but these two," he told the crowd, adding that his father used to say he had "the greatest eye for location".

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He then described the call. "We seriously looked at the Atlantic Ocean and I called Google Maps."

He recounted the conversation: "I said, Sundar, I'm thinking of the Atlantic Ocean, can you handle it? No, no, no, this time I'm not doing it."

According to Trump, Pichai said: "Oceans are different, sir. they cover really a lot of countries. Please, don't ask us to do that."

Trump concluded: "So I'll probably pass. Should I pass it? I think let's keep it the Atlantic Ocean, right?"

The remarks follow a series of renaming moves. In January 2025, Trump signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America". Google Maps adopted the change for US users, while people in Mexico continue to see the original name.

In August this year, he signed another order renaming Lake Ontario "Lake America", after a trade deal with Canada collapsed. Google Maps now shows either name depending on where the user is.

He has also floated calling the Strait of Hormuz the "Trump Strait".

The ocean idea first surfaced at a rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, on October 10, where Trump said he wanted to rename an ocean and a river before leaving office in 2028.

He suggested "Trump Ocean" or "Ocean of the Americas". At a Georgia rally on October 16, he claimed he had called Google and sent a map labelled "Trump Ocean".

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