Kanpur Man Killed After Hands Trapped In Car Window; CCTV Captures Horror

CCTV footage has reportedly captured a disturbing incident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where 37-year-old salesman was allegedly dragged for 1.5 km on a moving car with his hands trapped between the front windows.

He was later thrown onto the road and run over by the car. The victim, identified as Biru Singh Bhadauria, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. Biru's family suspects the attack was linked to an earlier dispute.

What Led To The Incident?

Biru worked as a salesman for a food products company. His father, Ram Shankar Singh, said his son had a dispute with two men, Rajveer and Mewalal, a few days before the incident.

On Tuesday night, Biru was returning home after visiting a Dussehra fair when the two men allegedly arrived in a car with three others. The group reportedly assaulted him. When he tried to escape, the car allegedly hit him.

His family claims the men then placed him on the car's roof, trapped both his hands between the front windows and drove away at high speed with the closed.

Biru was allegedly dragged in that position for around 1.5 km before being thrown onto the road. The car reportedly ran over him before the occupants fled.

A passerby recognised Biru and alerted his family, who took him to a private hospital. He was later shifted to Hallet Hospital as his condition worsened. Doctors declared him dead at around 3 pm on Wednesday.

His family said he suffered several injuries and that his fingers were badly crushed after getting trapped in the windows. They also claimed that more than a dozen CCTV cameras recorded the incident, with two clips reportedly showing a man on the roof of a moving car.

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Police Probe Underway

Biru's relatives protested on Wednesday, demanding action and alleging that police had not registered an FIR despite receiving their complaint.

A senior police officer said the family initially reported the incident as a road accident but later alleged murder. Police are investigating the claims and have traced the car's registration number. Investigators are also checking mobile phone location records linked to the suspects.

Reports state that a phone connected to the case was traced to Jahanabad in Fatehpur district. Police are continuing their investigation to identify those involved and establish the circumstances of Biru's death.

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