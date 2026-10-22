Fake Blast, Real Trouble: AI-Generated Vidhana Soudha Clip Lands Bihar Man In Bengaluru Police Net

A 25-year-old Bihar migrant worker, identified as Hazarat Ali, has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly sharing an AI-generated video that falsely showed an explosion at Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha.

The video went viral on social media, raising concerns about a fake attack on the high-security government building.

Ali, who is from Koshkipur in Bihar's Araria district, moved to Bengaluru a few months ago and worked as a daily-wage pipe fitter, according to police.

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Viral Video Draws Police Attention

The video was posted on an Instagram account named jnx__king__h_g. It began with real footage of the area outside Vidhana Soudha before switching to AI-generated visuals showing a large explosion that appeared to destroy the building. The clip also showed a person pretending to pull a trigger.

The post reportedly claimed that Vidhana Soudha had been blown up. As the video spread, social media users tagged Bengaluru Police and called for action against the person responsible.

The video came to the police's attention during routine social media monitoring. After a monitoring officer at Vidhana Soudha police station flagged the clip, police registered a case on Tuesday.

Investigators traced the Instagram account and arrested Ali in Bengaluru. A case was registered under Sections 353(1)(B) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to reports.

Ali is being questioned to find out why he posted the video. Police are also checking whether anyone else helped create or share it. The Instagram account has since been deactivated.

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Police Warn Against Misusing AI

Police have confirmed that the explosion shown in the video was fake and that no blast occurred at Vidhana Soudha. Vidhana Soudha houses the Karnataka legislature and is a high-security government building. False claims of an attack on such an important location can cause panic and raise security concerns.

The incident has raised concerns about the use of AI to create fake videos that look real. Such clips can spread false information and frighten people, especially when they show serious incidents like explosions or attacks.

Police have warned against using AI to create threatening or misleading content. The case also highlights the importance of checking whether a video is genuine before sharing it online.

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