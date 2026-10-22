'You Are A Stupid Person': Trump Snaps At ABC Reporter Over Russia Sanctions Question | Viral Video

US President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter who asked whether waiving sanctions on Russia to secure the release of American Stephen Hubbard amounted to giving Moscow something in return.

The exchange, captured on video, has gone viral on X. It comes a day after Russia freed Hubbard, the second American released from Russian custody in about two months.

The reporter asked: "How was waiving those sanctions on Russia to secure the release of Hubbard not giving something to Russia?"

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Trump responded: "Are you a stupid person? Who do you work for?"

The reporter said ABC News. Trump hit back: "You're a stupid person. And by the way, your network is the worst of all."

The reporter tried to steer Trump back to the question, saying it had not been answered.

Why The Question Matters

On October 16, Trump signed an executive order waiving most Russia-related provisions of a sanctions law he had signed in September, two days before they were due to take effect.

The waiver covers tariffs on Russian goods and on major buyers of Russian oil and gas, along with sanctions on foreign banks. The law passed the Senate 86-11.

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The White House said enforcing the sanctions could hinder peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine. Critics, including some Republican senators, have questioned the move and a separate deal to import Russian diesel. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the waiver eases pressure on Moscow.

Hubbard's Release

Hubbard, 74, a retired teacher from Michigan, was captured by Russian forces in Ukraine in 2022. A Russian court sentenced him in October 2024 to nearly seven years for "mercenary" activity on behalf of Ukraine, a charge he denied. The US State Department had designated him wrongfully detained.

His release was announced as US special envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg. The Kremlin said it freed Hubbard on humanitarian grounds.

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Trump's Defence

Trump has insisted Washington gave nothing in exchange. "The United States, out of respect for President Trump, was not required to give anything in return – an unprecedented situation for Russia.There was no 'swap' necessary for this release," he wrote on Truth Social.

He also argued that imposing the sanctions would have halted negotiations over Hubbard's release. "Numerous people, who requested that sanctions be immediately imposed on Russia, have called to apologize to President Trump," he wrote.

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