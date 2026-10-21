Who Are The 8 Accused Who Have Been Arrested In Tiger Shroff Car Shooting Case?

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the October 18 firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu, Mumbai. The arrests span Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana, with investigators examining an alleged weapons supply network and links to individuals associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Three Suspected Shooters Arrested in Rajasthan

Three accused were apprehended in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the firing incident. Hrithik Kumar, 22, originally from Begusarai, Bihar, was residing in Andheri West, Mumbai, and working as a Rapido driver. The other two accused, Rehan, 18, and Phool Singh, 18, are residents of Sonipat, Haryana, according to NDTV.

Their alleged roles in the incident are being investigated as part of the wider probe into the shooting.

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Four Arrested in Alleged Arms Supply Network

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested four accused on October 20 and subsequently handed them over to the Mumbai Police. A court granted the Mumbai Police Crime Investigation Department (CID) a three-day transit remand to facilitate further investigation.

The accused include Kunal, 21, from Rohana village in Kharkhoda, Sonipat, and Sumit, 19, from Matindo Road, Kharkhoda, Sonipat. Investigators allege that Kunal acted as a key link in the weapons supply network.

Recently released on bail, he allegedly came into contact with Anil Pandit, described in the investigation as a close associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and communicated with him through an encrypted application.

According to the allegations, Kunal and Sumit procured a pistol and 20 cartridges from Amritsar on Pandit's instructions. Sumit allegedly assisted Kunal in obtaining the weapons.

The other two accused, Radha, 23, from Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh, and Babita, 23, from Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly helped transport the weapons to Mumbai.

Police investigation reveals that on October 15, co-accused Radha and Babita boarded a train from New Delhi carrying an illicit handgun concealed inside Radha's bag. On October 17, after taking lodging at a Dadar hotel, Radha allegedly transferred the weapon to a minor boy. Both accused were apprehended at New Delhi Railway Station on October 20 upon their return from Mumbai.

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Eighth Accused Arrested In Haryana

The eighth accused, Ankit, was arrested in Baroda village in Sonipat, Haryana, in a joint operation by the Gohana Police and Mumbai Police. Investigators allege that he was involved in the plot and remained in direct contact with Anil Pandit.

The investigation has also reportedly uncovered financial transactions linking Ankit, operatives based in Nepal and Pandit.

With eight arrests made, investigators are examining the alleged roles of the accused, the movement of the weapons and possible links between the individuals involved. Further details are expected to emerge as the Mumbai Police continue their investigation into the firing incident.

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