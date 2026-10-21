'Taking Care Of Him': Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Visits Bollywood Vlogger At KEM Hospital, Jackie Extends Support

Ayesha Shroff, actor Tiger Shroff's mother, has reached out to Umesh Chauhan's family following the firing incident in Juhu that left the 35-year-old vlogger injured. She visited him at Mumbai's KEM Hospital on Tuesday and assured his relatives of help as he continues treatment.

During her visit, Ayesha spoke to Chauhan's cousin, Rahul Goud, and asked about his condition. She also shared her phone number with the family so they could contact her if they needed assistance.

Speaking to mid-day, Goud said, “Ayesha-madam visited early on Tuesday and inquired about my brother's health. She has extended full help and support to Umesh and his wife. They have also taken down my contact details and she has shared her number with me, assuring any help needed.”

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Actor Jackie Shroff also acknowledged the family's support by commenting on mid-day's Instagram post about Ayesha's visit. “Wife met and is taking care of him,” he wrote.

Fellow vlogger Kisan Rajbhar, who took Chauhan to the hospital after the shooting, said Ayesha was comforting during the visit. She also asked his friends to update her about the planned surgery.

A police officer stationed near the ICU reportedly described the visit as thoughtful, noting that Ayesha may have been moved by the fact that Chauhan was injured in an attack targeting her son.

Doctors Prepare for Surgery

Chauhan is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with a bullet lodged in his liver. Doctors are preparing to operate on Wednesday to remove the bullet. His vital parameters remain stable, but his recovery is expected to take time.

“The operation is expected to be a crucial step in his treatment. He will require quite some time to recover,” a doctor at KEM Hospital told Mid-Day.

While Chauhan's father-in-law stayed by his side at KEM Hospital, his father was travelling from Banaras and was expected to reach Mumbai early Wednesday.

Doctors have reportedly advised Chauhan's pregnant wife and their six-year-old son to stay away from the hospital for now.

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Four Held As Probe Continues

The firing took place on Sunday in Juhu, when suspected members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly targeted Tiger Shroff's car. While the actor escaped with minor scrapes, vlogger Umesh Chauhan sustained a gunshot injury.

A police official told PTI that the Delhi Police Special Cell had detained four people in connection with the case. The suspects were identified as Kunal, 21, and Sumit, 19, from Sonipat in Haryana, along with Radha and Babita, both aged 23, from Uttar Pradesh.

The four were first brought before a court under Section 35(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Mumbai Police subsequently sought permission to take them into custody for questioning and formally arrest them. The court granted the request, allowing the Mumbai Police team three days of transit remand.

Investigators suspect the accused may have acted on the instructions of Anil Pandit, a gangster believed to be operating from abroad. Further investigation into the shooting is underway.

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