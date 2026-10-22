Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 Lower In Pre-Open Trade; Swiggy, BEL, Persistent In Focus

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a weak note on Thursday, tracking mixed cues from global markets, as persistently high crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions weigh on investor sentiment.

In the currency market, the Indian rupee opened 1 paise lower at 94.47 per US dollar as against its previous close of 94.46.

Globally, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market rallied overnight, led by gains in AI-related stocks.

On the geopolitical front, escalating US–Iran tensions and reports of attacks on Saudi infrastructure have heightened concerns over prolonged disruptions to Middle Eastern energy supplies.

Meanwhile, investors will react to the quarterly earnings from domestic companies, with focus on earnings quality and management guidance.

Watch this space for all the latest stock market updates throughout the trading session.

