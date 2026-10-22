Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 Lower In Pre-Open Trade; Swiggy, BEL, Persistent In Focus
Stock Market Today LIVE: Globally, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market rallied overnight, led by gains in AI-related stocks.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a weak note on Thursday, tracking mixed cues from global markets, as persistently high crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions weigh on investor sentiment.
In the currency market, the Indian rupee opened 1 paise lower at 94.47 per US dollar as against its previous close of 94.46.
Globally, Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market rallied overnight, led by gains in AI-related stocks.
On the geopolitical front, escalating US–Iran tensions and reports of attacks on Saudi infrastructure have heightened concerns over prolonged disruptions to Middle Eastern energy supplies.
Meanwhile, investors will react to the quarterly earnings from domestic companies, with focus on earnings quality and management guidance.
Watch this space for all the latest stock market updates throughout the trading session.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Rupee Opens 1 Paise Lower At 94.47 Per US Dollar
The Indian rupee opened 1 paise lower at 94.47 per US dollar as against its previous close of 94.46.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Stocks To Buy Or Sell Today: Three Top Picks By Jay Thakkar Of ICICI Securities
Jay Thakkar has recommended two stocks to buy today and one stock to sell. He suggests buying LTM and Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock futures, while selling Oberoi Realty stock futures.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Crude Oil Prices Jumps, Brent Above $110
Crude oil prices rallied after latest attacks in Saudi Arabia raised supply concerns.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, gained 1.09% to $110.01 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate rose 0.87% to $98.00 a barrel.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Energy, HPCL, Sagility, Swiggy, Persistent Systems, And More
Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., and Persistent Systems Ltd. will be in focus on Thursday.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Core Sector Output Growth At 30-Month High
Production in key infrastructure industries rose 7.9% in September, the fastest pace in the new series, led by strong performance in the iron ore, electricity, and cement segments. The core sector expanded by 3.1% in September last year and 5.9% in August 2026.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Trump Says Close To Reaching Deal With Russia On Ukraine
US President Donald Trump said that the United States was negotiating with Russia on Ukraine and was maybe close to reaching a peace deal to end the war.
“We’re maybe close to a deal. When you're close to a deal and you have very delicate negotiations you don't put sanctions on,” Trump said.
Stock Market Today LIVE: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On October 22
From Gift Nifty, Asian markets, commodity round up to stocks to watch, check out all you need to know before the opening of the Indian stock market today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Wall Street Rallies; Nasdaq Jumps Over 1%
The US stock market ended higher on Wednesday, led by gains in artificial intelligence-related stocks after blowout quarterly results from SpaceX.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 360.21 points, or 0.69%, to 52,856.09, while the S&P 500 gained 44.60 points, or 0.58%, to 7,757.17. The Nasdaq Composite closed 278.04 points, or 1.05%, higher at 26,702.86.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian Markets Mixed; Nikkei, Kospi Fall
Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.35%, while the Topix rose 0.24%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.90% and the Kosdaq dropped 1.16%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Weak Start For Market
The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,662 level, a discount of nearly 81 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 Likely To Open Lower
The Indian stock market is likely to open on a weak note on Thursday, tracking mixed cues from global markets, as persistently high crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions weigh on investor sentiment.
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