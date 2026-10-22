Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Energy, HPCL, Sagility, Swiggy, Persistent Systems, And More

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., and Persistent Systems Ltd. will be in focus on Thursday. Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

Earnings Reactions In Focus

International Gemmological Institute Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 30.9% to Rs 398 crore vs Rs 304 crore

EBITDA up 39.0% to Rs 245 crore vs Rs 176 crore

EBITDA margin at 61.5% vs 57.9%

Net profit up 43.1% to Rs 186 crore vs Rs 130 crore

Rajratan Global Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Revenue up 26.2% to Rs 371 crore vs Rs 294 crore

EBITDA up 15.2% to Rs 45.6 crore vs Rs 39.6 crore

EBITDA margin at 12.3% vs 13.5%

Net profit up 17.0% to Rs 24.1 crore vs Rs 20.6 crore

Indian Hotels Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 21.7% to Rs 2,484 crore vs Rs 2,041 crore

EBITDA up 23.9% to Rs 706 crore vs Rs 570 crore

EBITDA margin at 28.4% vs 27.9%

Net profit up 22.6% to Rs 350 crore vs Rs 285 crore

KEI Industries Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 38.5% to Rs 3,776 crore vs Rs 2,726 crore

EBITDA up 39.5% to Rs 376 crore vs Rs 269 crore

EBITDA margin at 10.0% vs 9.9%

Net profit up 28.4% to Rs 262 crore vs Rs 204 crore

M&M Finance Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 61.2% to Rs 909 crore vs Rs 564 crore

NII up 12.5% to Rs 2,563 crore vs Rs 2,279 crore

PC Jeweller Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 27.8% to Rs 1,054 crore vs Rs 825 crore

EBITDA up 74.4% to Rs 310 crore vs Rs 178 crore

EBITDA margin at 29.4% vs 21.5%

Net profit up 57.6% to Rs 331 crore vs Rs 210 crore

Indosolar Q2 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue down 23.2% to Rs 155.6 crore vs Rs 202.6 crore

EBITDA down 79.2% to Rs 14.8 crore vs Rs 70.8 crore

EBITDA margin at 9.5% vs 34.9%

Net profit down 89.2% to Rs 5 crore vs Rs 46.3 crore

Earnings In Focus

Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, CIE Automotive India, Colgate Palmolive (India), CreditAccess Grameen, Cyient, Hatsun Agro Product, Havells India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jindal Stainless, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Maharashtra Scooters, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Orient Cement, Paisalo Digital, Pitti Engineering, Rallis India, Sagility, Sapphire Foods India, Swiggy, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)

ALSO READ: Persistent Systems Launches QIP At Rs 5,761 Per Share, May Offer 5% Discount To Floor Price

Stocks In News

HCLTech: Launches NVIDIA-powered Verification & Validation (V&V) offering for automotive manufacturers.

Launches NVIDIA-powered Verification & Validation (V&V) offering for automotive manufacturers. Tata Communications: Spanish National Court rules in favour of Spain arm; annuls €33.6 million demand and penalty.

Spanish National Court rules in favour of Spain arm; annuls €33.6 million demand and penalty. Pine Labs: Invests Rs 25 crore in arm Synergistic Financial

Invests Rs 25 crore in arm Synergistic Financial Bharat Electronics: Receives orders worth Rs 1,011 crore since Oct. 13 disclosure.

Receives orders worth Rs 1,011 crore since Oct. 13 disclosure. Zydus Lifesciences: Zylidac Bio partners with Prolific Machines to scale biologics manufacturing platform to GMP production.

Zylidac Bio partners with Prolific Machines to scale biologics manufacturing platform to GMP production. L&T Finance: Allots 1.5 lakh NCDs worth Rs 1,500 crore on private placement basis.

Allots 1.5 lakh NCDs worth Rs 1,500 crore on private placement basis. Persistent Systems: QIP issue opens; sets floor price at Rs 5,761/share; may offer up to 5% discount to floor price. Crisil Ratings has, after due consideration, assigned a Crisil AA+

QIP issue opens; sets floor price at Rs 5,761/share; may offer up to 5% discount to floor price. Crisil Ratings has, after due consideration, assigned a Crisil AA+ NHPC: Commissions Unit 5 of 2,000 MW Subansiri project; operational capacity reaches 1,250 MW.

Commissions Unit 5 of 2,000 MW Subansiri project; operational capacity reaches 1,250 MW. Sagility: Arm Sagility (US) Holdings signs definitive agreement with Chirok Health LLC; aggregate purchase consideration of up to $32.35 million.

Arm Sagility (US) Holdings signs definitive agreement with Chirok Health LLC; aggregate purchase consideration of up to $32.35 million. Alkem Laboratories: Approves forensic audit in alleged fund misappropriation case; launches probe into suspected employee fraud.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.