Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct 22

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Stock Market Recap

The Indian stock market ended lower on Wednesday, dragged by selling across most sectors.

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The Sensex declined 143.21 points, or 0.19%, to close at 73,709.69, while the Nifty 50 settled 77.60 points, or 0.34%, lower at 22,811.35. The Bank Nifty index ended at 54,976.90, down 511.20 points, or 0.92%.

US Market Recap

US stock markets opened higher on Wednesday, as upbeat results from SpaceX and Super Micro Computer lifted sentiment around artificial intelligence (AI) and space stocks. However, a weaker-than-expected profit forecast from Netflix weighed on the streaming company's shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 8.09 points, or 0.02%, to 52,487.79 at 9:31 a.m. The S&P 500 gained 12.87 points, or 0.15%, to 7,724.27, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 127.66 points, or 0.48%, to 26,554.14.

Earnings In Focus Tomorrow

Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, CIE Automotive India, Colgate-Palmolive (India), CreditAccess Grameen, Cyient, Hatsun Agro Product, Havells India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jindal Stainless, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Maharashtra Scooters, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Orient Cement, Paisalo Digital, Pitti Engineering, Rallis India, Sagility, Sapphire Foods India, Swiggy, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Oct. 22: Nifty Support Slips To 22,700, Analysts Flag Sideways Drift Till 23,000

Earnings

International Gemmological Institute (Q2, Cons, YoY):

Net Profit up 43.1% at Rs 186 crore vs Rs 130 crore

Revenue up 30.9% at Rs 398 crore vs Rs 304 crore

Ebitda up 39.0% at Rs 245 crore vs Rs 176 crore

Ebitda Margin at 61.5% vs 57.9%

Rajratan Global (Q2, Cons, YoY):

Net Profit up 17.0% at Rs 24.1 crore vs Rs 20.6 crore

Revenue up 26.2% at Rs 371 crore vs Rs 294 crore

Ebitda up 15.2% at Rs 45.6 crore vs Rs 39.6 crore

Ebitda Margin at 12.3% vs 13.5%

Indian Hotels (Q2, Cons, YoY):

Net Profit up 22.6% at Rs 350 crore vs Rs 285 crore

Revenue up 21.7% at Rs 2,484 crore vs Rs 2,041 crore

Ebitda up 23.9% at Rs 706 crore vs Rs 570 crore

Ebitda Margin at 28.4% vs 27.9%

KEI Industries (Q2, Cons, YoY):

Net Profit up 28.4% at Rs 262 crore vs Rs 204 crore

Revenue up 38.5% at Rs 3,776 crore vs Rs 2,726 crore

Ebitda up 39.5% at Rs 376 crore vs Rs 269 crore

Ebitda Margin at 10.0% vs 9.9%

M&M Finance (Q2, Cons, YoY):

Net Profit up 61.2% at Rs 909 crore vs Rs 564 crore

NII up 12.5% at Rs 2,563 crore vs Rs 2,279 crore

PC Jeweller (Q2, Cons, YoY):

Net Profit up 57.6% at Rs 331 crore vs Rs 210 crore

Revenue up 27.8% at Rs 1,054 crore vs Rs 825 crore

Ebitda up 74.4% at Rs 310 crore vs Rs 178 crore

Ebitda Margin at 29.4% vs 21.5%

Indosolar (Q2, Standalone, YoY):

Net Profit down 89.2% at Rs 5 crore vs Rs 46.3 crore

Revenue down 23.2% at Rs 155.6 crore vs Rs 202.6 crore

Ebitda down 79.2% at Rs 14.8 crore vs Rs 70.8 crore

Ebitda Margin at 9.5% vs 34.9%

Stocks In News

HCLTech: Launches NVIDIA-powered verification and validation (V&V) offering for automotive manufacturers.

GHV Infra: Sadanand Shetty resigns as Chief Financial Officer.

Tata Communications: Spanish National Court rules in favour of its Spain arm, annulling a €33.6 million demand and penalty.

Seamec: Signs vessel charter hire contract with HAL Offshore for vessel SEAMEC ANANT, valued at $55 million.

Pine Labs: Invests Rs 25 crore in arm Synergistic Financial.

Pearl Global Industries: Step-down arm incorporates subsidiary Great Pearl Vietnam Global.

Powerica: Receives letter of intent from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for a 50 MW wind power project in Gujarat.

Fujiyama Power: Says China curbs will not impact its solar cell project; equipment for 1.2 GW plant already delivered; Ratlam facility on track for Q1 FY28.

Bharat Electronics: Receives orders worth Rs 1,011 crore since its Oct. 13 disclosure.

Zydus Lifesciences: Zylidac Bio partners with Prolific Machines to scale its biologics manufacturing platform to GMP production.

L&T Finance: Allots 1.5 lakh NCDs worth Rs 1,500 crore on a private placement basis.

Advait Energy Transitions: Marks milestone in India's power distribution sector following HERC licence grant as a consortium member.

GMDC: Presents Rs 224 crore dividend to the Gujarat government.

Persistent Systems: QIP issue opens with a floor price of Rs 5,761 per share; may offer up to a 5% discount. Crisil Ratings assigns a Crisil AA+ rating.

Millworks Tech: Receives purchase orders from HAL for HAWK and MiG-29 aircraft assemblies; signs MoU with TridenTech for UAV engines.

Kiri Industries: Clarifies utilisation of funds from 60.83 lakh warrants; earmarks Rs 90 crore each for copper and fertiliser projects.

NHPC: Commissions Unit 5 of the 2,000 MW Subansiri project, taking operational capacity to 1,250 MW.

Sagility: Arm Sagility (US) Holdings signs definitive agreement with Chirok Health LLC, with aggregate purchase consideration of up to $32.35 million.

Juniper Green Energy: Incorporates subsidiaries Juniper Green Cosmic Fifteen and Juniper Green Kite Fifteen.

Alkem Laboratories: Approves forensic audit in alleged fund misappropriation case; launches probe into suspected employee fraud.

Omnitech Engineering: Expands into the data centre infrastructure value chain; starts receiving orders for manufacturing and supplying precision-engineered components.

PDS: Completes acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in DBS Lifestyle HK through step-down arm PDS Sourcing Mauritius.

IPO Update

Jio Platforms IPO:

Overall: 3.16x

QIB: 9.42x

NII: 1.68x

Retail: 0.73x

Paras Healthcare IPO:

Overall: 0.15x

NII: 0.08x

Retail: 0.69x

IPO Listings

Fusion CX:

IPO subscribed 4.68x

Retail: 5.99x

QIB (Excluding Anchor): 4.21x

NII: 4.73x

Bulk And Block Deals

HD Fire Protect: Allianz Global Investors GmbH acquired 17.55 lakh shares at Rs 317.48 per share.

Parag Milk Foods: Peanence Commercial sold 6.35 lakh shares at Rs 255.41 per share.

PC Jeweller: Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquired 5.51 crore shares at Rs 18.39 per share.

SPR Auto Technologies: Prazim Trading and Investment Company sold 2.57 lakh shares at Rs 4,490 per share; buyer was PI Opportunities AIF V LLP.

Aditya Birla Capital: Prazim Trading and Investment Company sold 30.67 lakh shares at Rs 366 per share; buyer was PI Opportunities AIF V LLP.

Adani Energy Solutions: Prazim Trading and Investment Company sold 49.54 lakh shares at Rs 1,334 per share; buyer was PI Opportunities AIF V LLP.

Craftsman Automation: Prazim Trading and Investment Company sold 28,735 shares at Rs 10,975 per share; buyer was PI Opportunities AIF V LLP.

Manipal Health Enterprises: Prazim Trading and Investment Company sold 18.98 lakh shares at Rs 630 per share; buyer was PI Opportunities AIF V LLP.

Volkai: Ajay Bagga acquired 1 lakh shares at Rs 12.21 per share.

Corporate Action

VRL Logistics: Buyback.

JSW Dulux: Face value split from Rs 10 per share to Re 1 per share.

Important AGM

Max Healthcare

Aequs

Shares To Exit Lock-In

1-Month Lock-In

Sonaselection India (Oct. 22 | 2 million shares | 4%)

National Stock Exchange of India (Oct. 22 | 19 million shares | 0.8%)

Price Band

Hero Motors: Price band changed from 10% to 5%.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Bajaj Finance, Eternal, JSW Steel, Vishal Mega Mart, BEL And Hindustan Copper — Ask Profit

F&O Cues

Nifty October futures down 0.66% at 22,745, at a discount of 66 points

Nifty options (Oct. 27 expiry): Maximum call open interest at 23,000 and maximum put open interest at 22,000

Securities in ban period: Ambuja Cements, Kaynes Technology, SAIL.

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