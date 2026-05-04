Tamil Nadu Elections: Will Vijay's TVK And AIADMK Come Together To Form Government In TN?

As the early trends stabilize, the political math in Chennai is shifting from a "sweep" to a "scramble." With TVK leading in 18 seats and AIADMK ahead in 20 as of 9:36 AM, the whispers of a potential post-poll alliance are becoming a loud roar in the hallways of Fort St. George.

Can the Two Leaves and the Whistle Unite?

For decades, Tamil Nadu has been a binary battlefield, but the 2026 results are threatening to deliver a hung assembly. If the DMK fails to hit the magic number of 118, the most logical, yet explosive, alliance would be between Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and Thalapathy Vijay.

The AIADMK and TVK share a common enemy: the DMK's "dynastic" structure. During the campaign, while Vijay was careful to maintain a solo stance, his party's messaging frequently echoed the AIADMK's critique of the current administration. For EPS, allying with Vijay offers a "youth transfusion" to his traditional rural base.

For Vijay, a partnership could provide the administrative machinery he currently lacks, potentially securing him a Deputy CM post or a significant share in the Cabinet.

However, Vijay has built his brand on being a "protector" of the people against all establishment parties. Allying with the AIADMK — especially if the BJP remains in that camp — could alienate his core anti-incumbency voters who view both Dravidian giants as two sides of the same coin.

If the current leads hold, neither party can reach the Secretariat alone.

Get the latest data on the Tamil Nadu elections here.

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