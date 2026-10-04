Saffron In The Cold Desert? Ladakh Is Putting 90,000 Iranian Corms To The Test

The high-altitude cold desert of Ladakh is witnessing a large-scale experiment in saffron cultivation, with the Union Territory administration seeking to turn previously barren land into productive farmland and create new sources of income for local communities.

Around 800 kg of premium Iranian saffron corms, numbering nearly 90,000, have been planted across 4,000 square metres at Spituk Pharka in Leh, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said on Friday.

The cultivation is being carried out on land restored under Project Him Sarovar, a government initiative aimed at improving water availability and bringing degraded land back into agricultural use in the mountainous region. "I am pleased to announce an ambitious experiment of introducing saffron cultivation to Ladakh, for the very first time, on a large scale," Saxena noted in a post on X.

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Why Is Ladakh Experimenting With Saffron Cultivation?

Apart from creating more livelihood opportunities for farmers, youth and self-help groups, the administration hopes saffron, a high-value crop, can help diversify Ladakh's agriculture.

Saxena noted that the Iranian saffron corms were chosen considering their adaptability to the high-altitude agro-climatic conditions of Ladakh.

The experiment is being conducted after nearly two years of efforts by Ladakh administration and scientific institutions to assess the possibility of successful cultivation of saffron in the region.

What Role Has CSIR-IIIM Played?

In Ladakh, experiments with saffron cultivation have already begun, as the authorities announced in March 2025 that cultivation trials were being carried out in the area by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine.

Additionally, the administration has suggested collaborating with CSIR-IIIM to determine which saffron kinds would be most appropriate for the local conditions of Ladakh and to evaluate the economic feasibility of saffron growing.

Kargil has also emerged as a potential location for saffron cultivation.

In September 2025, the Agriculture Department, in collaboration with CSIR-IIIM, provided saffron corms to progressive farmers in the district and conducted training programmes on scientific cultivation and post-harvest practices.

(With PTI inputs)

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