Rs 500 Fare, 40-Minute Ride: How To Book Delhi’s First Yamuna River Cruise Service

Delhi launched its first-ever recreational electric cruise service on the Yamuna River this Tuesday. Priced at Rs 500, the 40-minute ride operates from Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. Looking ahead, the government plans to expand the experience with additional boats, a larger riverfront, and an evening light-and-sound show.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, joined by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, State Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, and other cabinet members, officially launched the 30-seater 'Namo Yamuna River Safari' at Sonia Vihar.

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The boat covers a 6 km round trip, though there is more to explore beyond the water. Visitors who prefer to skip the cruise can still access the recreational area for Rs 50.

The vessel's air-conditioned lower deck offers white-cushioned seating beside round, river-facing windows, while the shaded upper deck features open sides beneath a canopy.

According to officials, the vessel's two decks are designed for year-round comfort, featuring an air-conditioned cabin for warmer months and an open upper deck for winter sun. Each trip will accommodate up to 30 passengers.

Right by the passenger jetty, the government has developed a recreational hub featuring dining options, retail spaces, a kids' play zone, and activities ranging from gaming to skating and rock climbing.

According to Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, an evening musical fountain will run daily, featuring a light-and-sound show that brings to life tales of Lord Krishna and the Yamuna—including the iconic Kaliya Daman episode.

"Delhi has never witnessed such a view of Yamuna Maiya before," Mishra said, inviting residents to visit the site.

According to the minister, the project aims to make the riverbank a place where families can linger and enjoy their afternoon, instead of merely passing through to catch a boat.

"Apart from this safari, we have created recreational spaces as well, for people to get a picnic-like experience," he said.

According to Mishra, trip frequency will rise alongside the addition of new vessels.

"Trips will definitely be increased. We will be adding more boats also," he added.

While the service will operate throughout most of the year, extreme summer heat or flooding could force temporary suspensions. Additionally, Mishra noted that the government intends to build recreational facilities along a five- to seven-kilometre stretch of the riverfront.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta noted that the new cruise brings an experience to Delhi residents that previously required travelling out of town, adding that the initiative reflects the public's deep faith and devotion toward "Maa Yamuna."

Sonowal added that the service aims to boost river tourism and encourage more sustainable inland transport.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India developed the cruise project in partnership with the DDA, Delhi Tourism, and other Delhi government agencies.

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