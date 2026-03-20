RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Delayed: Not Releasing Today, Expected By March 23

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has confirmed that the RBSE Class 10 results for 2026 will not be announced today. The results are anticipated to be released by Monday, March 23, confirmed the secretary of the Rajasthan Board. Detailed updates regarding the date for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results will be shared on X.

Once the results are live, students can check their RBSE 10 result at the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. This year, more than 10 lakh students who participated in the Class 10 examinations can look forward to the Rajasthan Board results next week. The RBSE Class 10 exams for 2026 were held from Feb. 12 to Feb. 28, between 8:30 AM and 11:45 AM.

Also Read: Rajasthan State Board To Roll Out Class 10 Results On March 20: How To Check?

Previous results trends

In the previous year, the RBSE announced the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results on May 28, while in 2024, the results were declared on May 29. The results were released on June 2, 2023, and June 13, 2022, in earlier years. The timeline for results during the pandemic was delayed, with announcements made on July 30 in 2021 and July 28 in 2020. In prior times, RBSE results were typically declared in June.

In comparison to these historical trends, the prospective date of March 20, 2026, for the RBSE Class 10 results signifies an earlier announcement compared to previous years. Nonetheless, media reports have confirmed that the Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 results for 2026 will not be available today.

Also Read: RBSE Time Table 2026 For Class 10 And 12 Released; Exams To Begin On Feb 12 - Check Datesheet Here

Follow these steps to check and download the result

Step 1. Navigate to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link titled ‘Main Examination Results 2026' or ‘RBSE Secondary Result 2026'.

Step 3. Enter your roll number (found on your admit card) in the appropriate field.

Step 4. Click ‘Submit' to display your result on the screen.

Step 5. Download the result and print it for future use.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.