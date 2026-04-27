Rani Kapur Moves Supreme Court Against Priya Kapur; Court Suggests Mediation

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a plea filed by Rani Kapur against Priya Kapur, calling for mediation. A bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala observed that the dispute appeared to be one that could turn into a long-drawn litigation and said an amicable resolution through mediation would be in the interest of all parties.

The court indicated that the dispute could otherwise prolong for several years. "It would be a long-drawn litigation. It would be in the interest of the parties if they go for mediation and decide the issue peacefully," the order stated.

While encouraging mediation, the bench clarified that it would still examine the matter substantively. "We shall hear the matter on merits. However, we shall encourage mediation," the court said.

According to the petition, Rani Kapur has sought protection of movable and immovable assets, expressing apprehension that there was a likelihood of the assets being diverted. "It is the case of the petitioner that the assets, both movable and immovable, need to be protected as there is every likelihood of them being diverted," the Bench noted.

ALSO READ: Sunjay Kapur Estate Row: Rani Kapur Alleges 'Takeover Attempt' Amid Rs 30,000-Crore Inheritance Dispute

Priya Kapur Serves Notice To Mother-In-Law Rani Kapur

Three days ago Priya Kapur, wife of late Sunjay Kapur served a notice to remove his mother, Rani Kapur, as trustee of RK Family Trust. In a notice, Priya accused Rani of breaching her fiduciary duties and conduct adverse to the interests of the trust and its beneficiaries.

Priya said the RK Family Trust was created in 2017 by Rani for the benefit of her only son late Sunjay, who was its sole beneficiary during his lifetime. He was chairman of Sona Comstar. In her notice to Rani, Priya accused her of "challenging the validity of the trust and seeking to divest the trust of all its assets", thereby rendering her "incapacitated to continue as a trustee of the Trust".

Last year in July, Rani who is a former chairperson of the Sona group and wife of former Chairman Surinder Kapur, alleged that while the family was in the mourning due to the sudden death of Sunjay, some people have chosen this an opportune time to wrest control and usurp the family legacy. She had also opposed the appointment of Priya as a Non-Executive Director in Sona Comstar.

ALSO READ: Rani Kapur Moves Delhi High Court Against Daughter-in-Law Priya Over Estate, Family Legacy Dispute

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.